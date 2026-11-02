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Miami Dolphins Beautify The Light Preparatory Academy as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

Nov 02, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Miami Dolphins spent the afternoon at The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as volunteers took part in the School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher.

25 volunteers planted, gardened and painted across the school's campus, giving students a refreshed space to learn and grow. The project positively impacted 250 members of the school community.

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The service project was part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Throughout his career, Jason believed in the power of bringing people together through service, and each October, the Dolphins family comes together to carry on his mission.

Jason Jenkins Days of Service concluded on Friday, Oct. 30, which would have been Jason's 52nd  birthday.

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