NFL Mexico and CONADE Join Miami Dolphins Academy to Create Year-Round Flag Football and Education Programming Across the Country

On October 12 and 13, NFL Mexico, the Miami Dolphins and the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) held a Miami Dolphins Academy training program at the National School of Sports Coaches (ENED). The initiative, implemented through the Global Markets Program (GMP), reflects the commitment of the Miami Dolphins and their local partners in Mexico to promoting sports and bringing physical education to communities across the country.
Miami Dolphins Academy is committed to shaping the future of football by developing the next generation of players and leaders. With a focus on athlete and coach development, resource donations and off-field education, the Academy creates a fun, safe and inclusive environment that brings communities together to teach, learn and play football. Miami Dolphins Academy seeks to support student-athletes, empower young women and contribute to the growth of Flag Football. It also provides resources and helps expand the sport internationally through clinics in Spain, Brazil and Mexico.
Through strong community partnerships and the strategic distribution of resources, these initiatives continue to drive the growth of the sport and develop the next generation of NFL fans. "It is an honor to bring Miami Dolphins Academy to Mexico, beginning with this week's clinics," said Felipe Formiga, vice president of International Development for the Miami Dolphins.
"The enthusiasm for the NFL and Flag Football in Mexico is extraordinary. We are proud to offer year-round programming for coaches and schools across the country and to connect fans with the sport in a way we never have before. These clinics demonstrate the Miami Dolphins' commitment to growing the sport in Mexico. We are excited to see the Miami Dolphins Academy Flag Football program develop through the extraordinary collaboration with NFL Mexico and CONADE over the next year."
Five Hours of Training: From Theory to the Field
On October 12, Miami Dolphins Academy coaches trained 15 local coaches: seven from CONADE and eight from the Global Markets Program. The session consisted of two hours of classroom instruction and three hours of on-field practice, with an emphasis on sports methodology and values.
From 15 to 65 Coaches: A Train-the-Trainer Model
On October 13, the first group shared what they had learned with 50 additional coaches brought together by CONADE. This expanded the group to 65 coaches, and the day concluded with a hands-on clinic for 100 girls and boys.
Next Phase: The School Program
Following this event, the trained coaches will lead workshops for physical education teachers from 100 schools in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Veracruz and Quintana Roo during the 2026–2027 school year (September–October and January–February).
The schools will receive official kits that include 25 sets of Flag Football belts, Wilson footballs and technical manuals, along with support from Miami Dolphins Academy for six to eight weeks.
A Path to the NFL FLAG U12 Championship
To conclude this cycle, the program will connect with the national NFL FLAG U12 tournament, which will take place from November 2026 through July 2027. The goal is to reach more than 3,000 teams across all 32 states. State champions will compete in the national tournament from February 26–28 in partnership with Tec de Monterrey for a place in the 2027 NFL FLAG International Championship.
For CONADE, advancing community sports means creating pathways to learning throughout the country and ensuring inclusive and equitable spaces on the field. Together, the initiative seeks to build a sustainable training model that promotes healthy habits, inclusion and values such as leadership, respect and discipline from childhood.
For NFL Mexico, bringing the sport to more communities and strengthening those who teach it is essential. "Elevating the quality of instruction is essential for Flag Football to reach more communities and continue growing across the country. It is also important to empower women and create more opportunities for them to take on leadership roles within coaching staffs. We thank CONADE for its collaboration and the Global Markets Program teams for helping us bring this sport to girls, boys and young people," concluded Arturo Olivé, managing director of NFL Mexico.