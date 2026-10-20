NFL Mexico and CONADE Join Miami Dolphins Academy to Create Year-Round Flag Football and Education Programming Across the Country

Five Hours of Training: From Theory to the Field

On October 12, Miami Dolphins Academy coaches trained 15 local coaches: seven from CONADE and eight from the Global Markets Program. The session consisted of two hours of classroom instruction and three hours of on-field practice, with an emphasis on sports methodology and values.

From 15 to 65 Coaches: A Train-the-Trainer Model

On October 13, the first group shared what they had learned with 50 additional coaches brought together by CONADE. This expanded the group to 65 coaches, and the day concluded with a hands-on clinic for 100 girls and boys.

Next Phase: The School Program

Following this event, the trained coaches will lead workshops for physical education teachers from 100 schools in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Veracruz and Quintana Roo during the 2026–2027 school year (September–October and January–February).

The schools will receive official kits that include 25 sets of Flag Football belts, Wilson footballs and technical manuals, along with support from Miami Dolphins Academy for six to eight weeks.

A Path to the NFL FLAG U12 Championship

To conclude this cycle, the program will connect with the national NFL FLAG U12 tournament, which will take place from November 2026 through July 2027. The goal is to reach more than 3,000 teams across all 32 states. State champions will compete in the national tournament from February 26–28 in partnership with Tec de Monterrey for a place in the 2027 NFL FLAG International Championship.

For CONADE, advancing community sports means creating pathways to learning throughout the country and ensuring inclusive and equitable spaces on the field. Together, the initiative seeks to build a sustainable training model that promotes healthy habits, inclusion and values such as leadership, respect and discipline from childhood.