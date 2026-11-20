Gather for Thanksgiving presented by GOYA Foods

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and mascot T.D. hosted Gather for Thanksgiving presented by Goya Foods at Hard Rock Stadium. Twenty-eight players, including QB Malik Willis, RB Ollie Gordon II and Miami's entire 17-player rookie class, served traditional Thanksgiving turkey and sides from Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant Soulful Catering to over 200 individuals from 32 families, preselected by Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ community partners.

As families enjoyed their meals, Dolphins players and cheerleaders joined the families for a night full of games, dancing and Thanksgiving themed activities to give back to the South Florida community and thank them for their support.

"Here in Miami Gardens, we have a great community," said Dolphins TE Greg Dulcich. "A lot of people love and come support the Dolphins. As much as we can show that same support back, I think is awesome."

RB Ollie Gordon II also shared why giving back to the community is a priority for him and his teammates.