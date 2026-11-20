The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:
Gather for Thanksgiving presented by GOYA Foods
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and mascot T.D. hosted Gather for Thanksgiving presented by Goya Foods at Hard Rock Stadium. Twenty-eight players, including QB Malik Willis, RB Ollie Gordon II and Miami's entire 17-player rookie class, served traditional Thanksgiving turkey and sides from Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant Soulful Catering to over 200 individuals from 32 families, preselected by Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ community partners.
As families enjoyed their meals, Dolphins players and cheerleaders joined the families for a night full of games, dancing and Thanksgiving themed activities to give back to the South Florida community and thank them for their support.
"Here in Miami Gardens, we have a great community," said Dolphins TE Greg Dulcich. "A lot of people love and come support the Dolphins. As much as we can show that same support back, I think is awesome."
RB Ollie Gordon II also shared why giving back to the community is a priority for him and his teammates.
"It's great being able to be out here, representing ourselves and representing the community that celebrates us, continues to stay behind us no matter what. We get to be who we are and interact with them."
Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and staff joined together to provide Thanksgiving meals to members of the South Florida community.
Sieler Safe Haven D-Line Thanksgiving
On Monday, November 16, the Miami Dolphins defensive line came together to support teammate Zach Sieler and the Sieler Safe Haven Foundation. As part of the foundation's annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, Zeek Biggers, Rene Konga, Keith Cooper Jr., Kenneth Grant, Malik Herring and Rodney McGraw helped serve a warm meal to more than 150 youth.
The event brought the community together ahead of Thanksgiving, giving local youth an opportunity to enjoy a meal while spending time with Dolphins players. Throughout the evening, the defensive linemen connected with attendees and supported the foundation's continued efforts to make a difference for children and families across South Florida.
Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and staff joined together at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County Lauderhill Club to provide Thanksgiving meals to members of the South Florida community.