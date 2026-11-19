As families enjoyed their meals, Dolphins players and cheerleaders joined the families for a night full of games, dancing and Thanksgiving themed activities to give back to the South Florida community and thank them for their support.

"Here in Miami Gardens, we have a great community," said Dolphins TE Greg Dulcich. "A lot of people love and come support the Dolphins. As much as we can show that same support back, I think is awesome."

RB Ollie Gordon II also shared why giving back to the community is a priority for him and his teammates.

"It's great being able to be out here, representing ourselves and representing the community that celebrates us, continues to stay behind us no matter what. We get to be who we are and interact with them."

Miami Dolphins vice president of community affairs Kim Miller highlighted the impact of the team giving back to begin the holiday season.