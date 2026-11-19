On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Miami Dolphins players, cheerleaders and mascot T.D. hosted Gather for Thanksgiving presented by Goya Foods at Hard Rock Stadium. Twenty-eight players, including QB Malik Willis, RB Ollie Gordon II and Miami's entire 17-player rookie class, served traditional Thanksgiving turkey and sides from Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant Soulful Catering to over 200 individuals from 32 families, preselected by Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ community partners.
As families enjoyed their meals, Dolphins players and cheerleaders joined the families for a night full of games, dancing and Thanksgiving themed activities to give back to the South Florida community and thank them for their support.
"Here in Miami Gardens, we have a great community," said Dolphins TE Greg Dulcich. "A lot of people love and come support the Dolphins. As much as we can show that same support back, I think is awesome."
RB Ollie Gordon II also shared why giving back to the community is a priority for him and his teammates.
"It's great being able to be out here, representing ourselves and representing the community that celebrates us, continues to stay behind us no matter what. We get to be who we are and interact with them."
Miami Dolphins vice president of community affairs Kim Miller highlighted the impact of the team giving back to begin the holiday season.
"What makes this event extra special is that the players serve the meals to the families and show their gratitude for the community."
At the end of the evening, the Miami Dolphins surprised every family with a bag full of Goya Foods products and a $100 Publix gift card to help with Thanksgiving preparations. The families also received tickets to the Miami Dolphins home game against the New York Jets on Nov. 29.
"Very special. I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said one family in attendance. "This is something for (my) boys to experience and something they will remember for years to come."
The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ initiative is committed to uniting the community and building a more inclusive South Florida throughout the year and will continue to give back this holiday season