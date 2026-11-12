Miami Dolphins In the Community

ILB Jacob Rodriguez Surprises TAPS Military Family with Super Bowl Tickets

On Saturday, November 7, Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez surprised members of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) with tickets to Super Bowl LXI after the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Facility.

Zirel Kocher is the surviving spouse of United States Army Specialist Matthew Kocher, who tragically passed away in 2017. They had a daughter, Alliyah, and two stepchildren, Ava and Jasiah, who were three, eight and nine, respectively, when Matthew passed away. When Zirel met Matthew, she was also serving in the United States Army as an electrical engineer. The family is now supported by TAPS, a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.

"The lowest thing we could do is give something back to you guys," said Rodriguez. "We'd love to give you guys Super Bowl tickets this year, that way you guys can go out and have a great time."