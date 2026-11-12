Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:
ILB Jacob Rodriguez Surprises TAPS Military Family with Super Bowl Tickets
On Saturday, November 7, Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez surprised members of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) with tickets to Super Bowl LXI after the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Facility.
Zirel Kocher is the surviving spouse of United States Army Specialist Matthew Kocher, who tragically passed away in 2017. They had a daughter, Alliyah, and two stepchildren, Ava and Jasiah, who were three, eight and nine, respectively, when Matthew passed away. When Zirel met Matthew, she was also serving in the United States Army as an electrical engineer. The family is now supported by TAPS, a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.
"The lowest thing we could do is give something back to you guys," said Rodriguez. "We'd love to give you guys Super Bowl tickets this year, that way you guys can go out and have a great time."
Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. Jacob Rodriguez was selected as the Dolphins' nominee in recognition of his personal commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families, inspired by his family's military connections. Fans can show their support for Rodriguez by voting at **NFL.com/SaluteFanVote** from now through Monday, November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, November 7, Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez surprised members of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) with tickets to Super Bowl LXI after the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Facility.
Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Top DCC XVI Fundraisers
On Thursday, Nov. 5, Dolphins Cancer Challenged celebrated fundraisers that contributed $4,000 or more to DCC XVI. Fundraisers were welcomed to an event at Hard Rock Stadium to be recognized for their powerful commitment to the fight against cancer and build on the momentum for DCC XVII.
Miami Dolphins players joined DCC XVI's Heavy Hitters for the affair, including Dolphins Cancer Challenge Board Members Patrick Paul and WR Malik Washington in addition to OL Kadyn Proctor, OL Jonah Savaiinaea and RB Ollie Gordon II.
Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Chair Elizabeth Jenkins highlighted the impact of the DCC and the community it fosters.
"Our Heavy Hitters are the lifeblood of DCC's fundraising impact," said Jenkins. "Year after year, this incredible community raises the majority of our funds. They keep coming back because they see firsthand that every dollar they raise goes directly to the fight against cancer and creates lasting relationships in the South Florida community.
The evening ended with an awards ceremony that included six recipients being recognized for their outstanding contributions to DCC. The winners were:
- Rookie of the Year: Michele Alter - Team Craig Zinn Automotive
- Mad Dog Mandich Courage Award: Kenny Walker - Team Hurricanes, Team Kenny Walker
- Team Hurricanes Above and Beyond Award: Jose Alfonso - Team Hurricanes SCCC Operations
- Team of the Year Award: Jennifer Buttrick - Team Stearns Weaver Miller
- Champions Award: Morgan Rivera - SCCC Survivorship Unstoppable Together
- Jason Jenkins Impact Award: Pastor Art Jackson - Team Antioch
Dolphins Cancer Challenge is the largest fundraising event in the NFL and has raised more than $100 million lifetime for cancer research, care and treatment at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last year alone, DCC raised more than $18 million and totaled more than 8,000 participants.
Registration is still open for DCC XVII, set for Feb. 27, 2027, at Hard Rock Stadium. Visit dolphinscancerchallenge.com to register to walk, run or ride.
Fundraisers were welcomed by Dolphins Cancer Challenge to an event at Hard Rock Stadium to be recognized for their powerful commitment to the fight against cancer and build on the momentum for DCC XVII.
Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami at Hammocks Middle School
The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with Values Matter Miami and Miami – Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) continued the Values Matter Miami series at Hammocks Middle School. At the conclusion of the activity, the Dolphins players surprised this November's Values Matter Student of the Month, Karelys Mayedo, with a custom Dolphins jersey. The award goes to the student who exhibits exemplary qualities that demonstrate this month's value of citizenship. Karelys is also the winner of the My Cause, My Cleats design competition, having been selected from over 1,000 entries. For the past six years, a Miami Dolphins player has worn cleats designed by an M-DCPS student to support Values Matter Miami.
Miami Dolphins, Action Roofing Gift New Roof to Miami Gardens Military Veteran
The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES program selected local Army veteran Robert Pagan and his family to receive a roof replacement valued at $25,000 as a thank you for his family's sacrifices and service. On Veterans' Day, Miami Dolphins cheerleaders and alumnus O.J. McDuffie surprised Robert and his family at his home with news of the brand new roof. Action Roofing will complete a full roof replacement installed to current Florida Building Code standards, including a secondary water barrier to protect the Pagan's home during hurricane seasons.