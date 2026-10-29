Miami Dolphins Host 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins hosted the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 27, bringing together 660 students from 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools and 150 law enforcement officers from agencies across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The morning centered on dialogue between students and officers, who participated in role-playing exercises based on real-life encounters, followed by an Amazon-sponsored panel presentation and Q&A. During small-group breakout sessions led by police chiefs and law enforcement officers from participating agencies, students asked questions, shared perspectives and built relationships with the officers.