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Miami Dolphins Host 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium

Oct 29, 2026 at 10:08 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

The Miami Dolphins hosted the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 27, bringing together 660 students from 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools and 150 law enforcement officers from agencies across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The morning centered on dialogue between students and officers, who participated in role-playing exercises based on real-life encounters, followed by an Amazon-sponsored panel presentation and Q&A. During small-group breakout sessions led by police chiefs and law enforcement officers from participating agencies, students asked questions, shared perspectives and built relationships with the officers.

"It's all about how we come together to have these dialogues to make the community better," said Kim Miller, Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs. "Together we can do great things in the community."

5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II participated in a panel discussion, answering questions from students. He was then joined by OT Chukwuebuka Godrick to participate in breakout sessions alongside local law enforcement, taking questions from students in the audience.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project was founded in 1993 by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who saw a need to break down barriers between students and the people who serve their communities. Organizers hope the conversations continue well beyond the morning at Hard Rock Stadium.

The goal of annual 5000 Role Models conference closely aligns with the purpose of Football UNITES™, the Miami Dolphins program that works with community partners and allies to improve relationships and foster understanding across South Florida. The club will continue supporting initiatives like 5000 Role Models that bring the community together.

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