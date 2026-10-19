Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Global Empowerment Mission For Jason Jenkins Days of Service

The day marked the Dolphins' second visit to Global Empowerment Mission this month, building on the Oct. 1 kickoff event, where more than 100 volunteers sorted 29,000 lbs. of aid to create 600 family necessity kits.

The service project was part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Throughout his career, Jason believed in the power of bringing people together through service, and each October, the Dolphins family comes together to carry on his mission.