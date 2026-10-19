Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Global Empowerment Mission For Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Miami Dolphins returned to Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in Doral for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as staff and volunteers sorted donations and packed care kits for families impacted by natural disasters as part of the Family Necessity Kit Assembly sponsored by Northbridge University.
Across a morning and afternoon shift, 142 volunteers sorted 4,000 lbs. of hygiene items to assemble 7,000 hygiene kits, supporting approximately 14,000 people. Volunteers also sorted 3,500 lbs. of community-donated food, packing 414 family necessity kits to aid approximately 1,000 additional people. ILB Jordyn Brooks and RB Ollie Gordon II joined volunteers during the morning shift, rolling up their sleeves alongside Dolphins staff.
"Whenever we can get the time off to serve, I think it's necessary to do in any way that we can," said Brooks.
The day marked the Dolphins' second visit to Global Empowerment Mission this month, building on the Oct. 1 kickoff event, where more than 100 volunteers sorted 29,000 lbs. of aid to create 600 family necessity kits.
The service project was part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Throughout his career, Jason believed in the power of bringing people together through service, and each October, the Dolphins family comes together to carry on his mission.