The Miami Dolphins will celebrate the next generation of South Florida football stars this weekend during the New York Jets game at Hard Rock Stadium. On Sunday, Nov. 29, the Dolphins will welcome every high school tackle and girls flag football team from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties that qualified for the 2026 playoffs.

Nearly 100 teams and more than 4,000 student-athletes and coaches have been invited by the Dolphins for "SoFlo Sunday" presented by American Express, transforming Hard Rock Stadium into a celebration of South Florida football.

"Growing up in Miami, high school football shaped my life, and generations of young people across this community have found the same opportunity, relationships and purpose through the game," said Nat Moore, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations, Dolphins alumnus and graduate of Miami Edison Senior High School. "By bringing every local playoff team together at Hard Rock Stadium, we are celebrating what these student-athletes have accomplished this year while showing them that the Dolphins are invested in their journeys."

SoFlo Sunday builds on the Miami Dolphins Academy's year-round investment in South Florida student-athletes through high school media days, combines, clinics, equipment donations and girls flag programming. In 2026 alone, more than 150 programs and 1,000 athletes participated in the organization's tackle and girls flag media days, nearly 600 athletes participated in the Miami Dolphins Academy Girls Flag Football League, and equipment was donated to 10 local tackle and girls flag programs. Since 2017, more than 9,000 players and 150 high school programs have been positively impacted by the resources provided to them through Miami Dolphins Academy donations.

"Growing the game in South Florida means investing in young athletes at every stage of their journey," said Kim Miller, Vice President of Community Affairs for the Miami Dolphins. "Through Miami Dolphins Academy, we're creating opportunities for kids to play, develop and experience the game while building meaningful relationships with schools and programs across our community. Bringing these playoff teams together at Hard Rock Stadium is a celebration of that year-round commitment."

The Dolphins will also host the four Nat Moore Trophy Finalists on Sunday: Andre Hyppolite (North Miami Beach), Nicholas Lennear III (Miami Carol City), Mark Matthews (St. Thomas Aquinas) and A'mir Sears (Christopher Columbus). The Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school player from Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties and is presented annually by CBS Miami.