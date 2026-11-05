Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service Concludes
The Miami Dolphins closed out the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Jenkins believed deeply in the power of bringing people together through service, and throughout October, the Dolphins family and its community partners came together to carry that mission forward.
In 2026 alone, more than 650 volunteers took part in 12 community service projects, reaching nearly 65,000 people across South Florida and the communities affected by natural disasters, including those impacted by earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia.
Volunteers at community service projects:
- Inspected, sorted and packed more than 112,000 pounds of food and aid including more than 61,000 meals
- Assembled more than 8,000 hygiene kits and family necessity kits.
- Led cheer workshops and a youth football combine for nearly 200 young athletes.
- Unloaded approximately 770 bags of mulch at Rolling Oaks Park's community gardens in Miami Gardens, which serve about 960 residents each season.
- Beautified The Light Preparatory Academy through planting, gardening and landscaping, positively impacting 250 members of the school community.
Alongside Heart & Hand Outreach, community restaurant partner Seed and small business owners through Eleven Sports Media, Dolphins staff and volunteers sorted fresh produce, distributed hot meals to families in need, sorted books and packed hygiene kits.
Warrior Moms Baby Shower
As part of the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative, the Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way Miami MISSION UNITED hosted the 10th Annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower.
The drive-thru baby shower welcomed more than 70 local veteran moms from Miami Veterans Affairs to the event. Miami Dolphins staff and cheerleaders joined Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way Miami MISSION UNITED staff to load cars full of gifts.
Veteran moms received care packages with baby essentials, strollers, playpens, car seats, diapers, wipes and baby gifts along with meals from Reggae Beets, a Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant partner. Every family also received $500 in rent or mortgage assistance.
Veteran moms received care packages with baby essentials, strollers, playpens, car seats, diapers, wipes and baby gifts along with meals.
Make-A-Wish Visit
Thirteen-year-old Camren, who traveled from Virginia with his mother, grandmother, brother and sister, enjoyed a memorable day with the Miami Dolphins. During his visit, Camren had the opportunity to break down the huddle alongside the players. The experience gave him a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL practice and created lasting memories for him and his family during their visit.
Veteran moms received care packages with baby essentials, strollers, playpens, car seats, diapers, wipes and baby gifts along with meals.
Future Leaders Program Tour
Two students and chaperones from the Brewer Foundation Future Leaders Program were welcomed for a behind-the-scenes tour and game day experience with the Miami Dolphins. The visit was especially meaningful for Dolphins' center Aaron Brewer, who participated in the program growing up in Dallas and now gives back by supporting it financially. Brewer's continued involvement highlights the full-circle impact of the program which helps create opportunities for the next generation of leaders.