Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Lead Youth Cheer Workshops as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders brought game day energy to young athletes across South Florida, leading cheer workshops at the Hollywood Police Athletic League and the North Miami Beach Police Athletic League as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.
Across the two locations, 29 Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders worked with 116 youth cheer team members and their coaches, teaching them skills, routines and chants while spending the evening building confidence, teamwork and community
The workshops were part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.
Throughout his career, Jason believed in the power of bringing people together through service, and each October, the Dolphins family comes together to carry on his mission.