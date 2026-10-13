Miami Dolphins Open Applications for the 2026 Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins opened the application period for the ninth annual Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment. The scholarship endowment fosters the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing scholarships to South Florida high school students who are achieving academically and give back to their communities. Each year, it provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Applications are open now through Dec. 31, 2026.

Guidelines for the scholarship are below:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $20,000 ($5,000 per year for four years)

Application deadline December 31, 2026, by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school on or before June 2027. Demonstrate financial need to attend college. Exhibit a strong focus on community involvement. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies). Eligible students can apply for the scholarship linked **HERE**.

Last scholarship cycle, the Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment supported:

12 Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment recipients through the Miami Dolphins Foundation

14 Miami Dade College students pursuing different degree pathways

Five graduates through United Way with an Associate of Science in Nursing

The endowment recipients also benefit from funds generated during the annual Draft Weekend Golf Classic presented by Baptist Health at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Each year, funds raised during the event, in partnership with Baptist Health and support from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and WM, are contributed to the Nat Moore Scholarship endowment.