Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Top DCC XVI Fundraisers

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Dolphins Cancer Challenge celebrated fundraisers that contributed $4,000 or more to DCC XVI. Fundraisers were welcomed to an event at Hard Rock Stadium to be recognized for their powerful commitment to the fight against cancer and build on the momentum for DCC XVII.
Attendees were invited to tour the Dolphins locker room, which was filled with DCC jerseys and nameplates of the Heavy Hitters, before having the opportunity to view the football field and join the festivities inside the 72 Club.
Miami Dolphins players joined DCC XVI's Heavy Hitters for the affair, including Dolphins Cancer Challenge Board Members T Patrick Paul and WR Malik Washington in addition to G/T Kadyn Proctor, G Jonah Savaiinaea and RB Ollie Gordon II.
Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Chair Elizabeth Jenkins highlighted the impact of the DCC and the community it fosters.
"Our Heavy Hitters are the lifeblood of DCC's fundraising impact," said Jenkins. "Year after year, this incredible community raises the majority of our funds. They keep coming back because they see firsthand that every dollar they raise goes directly to the fight against cancer and creates lasting relationships in the South Florida community."
Dr. Stephen Nimer, Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, also spoke to the importance of the event and the teams and individuals working to fundraise life-changing amounts for DCC.
"The number of new therapies that we have, the number of patients we have cured, the number of lives we have saved, is all because this community has gotten behind us," said Dr. Nimer. "The Miami Dolphins have been incredible partners, and we are here to celebrate all the people that have raised the big bucks."
The evening ended with an awards ceremony that included six recipients being recognized for their outstanding contributions to DCC. The winners were:
Mad Dog Mandich Courage Award: Kenny Walker - Team Hurricanes, Team Kenny Walker
Named in memory of Jim "Mad Dog" Mandich, this award honors fearless spirit and unwavering support for the DCC. This honoree shows the courage and determination that inspire everyone around them. Kenny's voice has been part of the DCC since its earliest years, including introducing Jim "Mad Dog" Mandich himself. He has shared his own journey with tremendous courage and humility while remaining an important part of the Dolphins family.
Rookie of the Year: Michele Alter - Team Craig Zinn Automotive
This honoree shows the impact, leadership and heart that can make a difference from day one. In her very first DCC, she raised more than $13,000 while helping grow Craig Zinn Automotive Group's involvement. She stepped up as a team captain and immediately embraced what it means to lead within the DCC community.
Team Hurricanes Above and Beyond Award: Jose Alfonso - Team Hurricanes SCCC Operations
Team Hurricanes Above & Beyond award honors a Sylvester and University of Miami team member who goes above and beyond for the DCC mission. As captain of SCCC operations, he took on the 99-mile ride and raised more than $4,600.
Team of the Year Award: Jennifer Buttrick - Team Stearns Weaver Miller
Team of the Year Award honors a team that shows excellence in fundraising, growth, engagement and team spirit. Led by Jennifer Buttrick, Stearns Weaver Miller has made the DCC a true team effort, building a culture of participation, fundraising and personal connection to the DCC mission.
Champions Award: Morgan Rivera - SCCC Survivorship Unstoppable Together
The Champions Award honors a participant who moves the DCC mission forward through fundraising, service and advocacy. Morgan has played nearly every role in the DCC community, from team captain to 99-mile cyclist, Heavy Hitter and nurse practitioner at Sylvester. This year marks her seventh consecutive year as a Heavy Hitter.
Jason Jenkins Impact Award: Pastor Art Jackson - Team Antioch
Jason Jenkins Impact Award honors someone who carries forward Jason Jenkins' legacy by using their platform to make a lasting difference. This honoree shows how service and leadership can bring a community together. Pastor Art has spent years using his platform to serve and bring people together.
Dolphins Cancer Challenge is the largest fundraising event in the NFL and has raised more than $100 million for cancer research, care and treatment at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last year alone, DCC raised more than million $18 million and totaled more than 8,000 participants.
Registration is still open for DCC XVII, set for Feb. 27, 2027 at Hard Rock Stadium. Visit dolphinscancerchallenge.com to register to walk, run or ride.