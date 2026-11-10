Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Top DCC XVI Fundraisers

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Chair Elizabeth Jenkins highlighted the impact of the DCC and the community it fosters.

"Our Heavy Hitters are the lifeblood of DCC's fundraising impact," said Jenkins. "Year after year, this incredible community raises the majority of our funds. They keep coming back because they see firsthand that every dollar they raise goes directly to the fight against cancer and creates lasting relationships in the South Florida community."

Dr. Stephen Nimer, Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, also spoke to the importance of the event and the teams and individuals working to fundraise life-changing amounts for DCC.

"The number of new therapies that we have, the number of patients we have cured, the number of lives we have saved, is all because this community has gotten behind us," said Dr. Nimer. "The Miami Dolphins have been incredible partners, and we are here to celebrate all the people that have raised the big bucks."