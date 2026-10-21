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Miami Dolphins Help Beautify Rolling Oaks Park as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

Oct 21, 2026 at 10:19 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Football Unites’ Jason Jenkins Day of Service at Rolling Oaks Park on Monday Oct. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
Football Unites’ Jason Jenkins Day of Service at Rolling Oaks Park on Monday Oct. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Miami Dolphins spent the morning at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as staff and volunteers took part in the Community Gardens Project sponsored by Amazon.

70 volunteers split into groups to take on projects across the park, unloading approximately 770 bags of mulch between the park's conservation garden and edible garden. The mulch helps plants grow successfully by protecting them from pests, improving soil health and retaining moisture.

The edible garden grows fruits, vegetables and herbs that will be harvested by Miami Gardens residents from October 2026 through May 2027. The garden serves approximately 150 guests each month, about 960 residents over the season, and harvests and distributes about 1,500 pounds of produce each year.

Football Unites’ Jason Jenkins Day of Service at Rolling Oaks Park on Monday Oct. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins

The service project was part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Throughout his career, Jason believed in the power of bringing people together through service, and each October, the Dolphins family comes together to carry on his mission.

Jason Jenkins Days of Service continues throughout October, with more service projects to come across South Florida. The month will conclude on Oct. 30 with a service event at Hard Rock Stadium.

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