📸 Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donation Presented by Baptist Health Delivers Equipment to Plantation High School Tackle Football Program

Miami Dolphins Academy concluded its Fall Donation series presented by Baptist Health on Tuesday, Sept. 29, bringing new football equipment to Plantation High School. Tackle sleds, a tackle wheel, agiles, power drinkers, cleats, footballs and pads were among the gear delivered to support the Colonels' tackle football program.
Plantation becomes the fourth South Florida program to receive a donation this fall, following deliveries to Boca Raton High School on Aug. 25, Miami Sunset Senior High School on Sept. 1 and Royal Palm Beach High School on Sept. 15. Each stop is built around giving programs the training tools necessary to develop their athletes on and off the field.
The donation was a surprise for the Plantation High School student athletes. The team, along with coaches, school administrators and district officials, gathered inside the school's gymnasium, where Miami Dolphins players LB Jackson Woodard, RB Ollie Gordon II and S Michael Taaffe were hidden behind a mat with the equipment before the big reveal.
Miami Dolphins players stayed after the reveal to talk with the Plantation players about hard work, dedication and investing in their program as well as their teammates. After the surprise, Taaffe said:
"Giving back to the kids, to a bunch of young men that were super bright, that were super inspired, that seemed that they were super motivated to do well in their work, in their school, being young men, being gentlemen. It was super cool just to get to share a word or two."
The Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donations are part of a continuous effort to support, celebrate and empower student athletes in the South Florida community. The donations work to provide programs with adequate athletic gear and training equipment to elevate performance and promote injury prevention. Tuesday's delivery was presented by Baptist Health, which continues to support the safety and success of local high school football programs across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
To date, more than 1,000 players and 200 high school programs have been positively impacted by the resources given to them through Miami Dolphins Academy donations.