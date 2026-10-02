📸 Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donation Presented by Baptist Health Delivers Equipment to Plantation High School Tackle Football Program

Miami Dolphins players stayed after the reveal to talk with the Plantation players about hard work, dedication and investing in their program as well as their teammates. After the surprise, Taaffe said:

"Giving back to the kids, to a bunch of young men that were super bright, that were super inspired, that seemed that they were super motivated to do well in their work, in their school, being young men, being gentlemen. It was super cool just to get to share a word or two."

The Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donations are part of a continuous effort to support, celebrate and empower student athletes in the South Florida community. The donations work to provide programs with adequate athletic gear and training equipment to elevate performance and promote injury prevention. Tuesday's delivery was presented by Baptist Health, which continues to support the safety and success of local high school football programs across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.