Miami Dolphins Continue Jason Jenkins' Legacy with Month-Long Football UNITES™ Days of Service Initiative

The Miami Dolphins today kicked off the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative dedicated to honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Throughout his career, Jenkins believed deeply in the power of bringing people together through service, using football as a force for good and building a more inclusive South Florida.

Each October, the Dolphins family and community partners come together to carry that mission forward. Building on years of meaningful impact, this year's initiative will feature high-impact service projects across South Florida, culminating on October 30, which would have been Jenkins' 52nd birthday.

Throughout the month, Dolphins players, staff and alumni, along with representatives from Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open presented by Itaú and the Formula 1 Hard Rock Miami Grand Prix, will join community organizations, elected officials, corporate partners and the South Florida community in service projects designed to make a lasting difference. Each initiative reflects the spirit of Football UNITES™, the program Jenkins created to foster understanding, connection and opportunity throughout South Florida. More than a tribute, Days of Service represents a continuation of the values Jenkins championed every day: compassion, inclusion and a commitment to serving others.

"Jason often said that service was one of the most powerful ways to unite people, and that belief continues to guide so much of the work being done today," said Elizabeth Jenkins, Jason's wife and Executive Chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. "Each volunteer project, community partnership and act of giving reflects the values he championed throughout his life. Our family is grateful that the Miami Dolphins and so many across South Florida continue to carry that mission forward, creating lasting impact in his memory and ensuring his legacy lives on through service to others."

Jason Jenkins Days of Service kicked off today at Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, where Dolphins staff were joined by volunteers from CBS Miami to assemble kits for families impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia this summer. Scheduled service projects for the month include:

Oct. 1 – Family Necessity Kit Assembly at Global Empowerment Mission

– Family Necessity Kit Assembly at Global Empowerment Mission Oct. 6 – Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia at Feeding South Florida

– Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia at Feeding South Florida Oct. 8 – Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia at Feeding South Florida

– Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia at Feeding South Florida Oct. 13 – Cheer Workshop with the Hollywood Police Athletic League

– Cheer Workshop with the Hollywood Police Athletic League Oct. 14 – Family Necessity Kit Assembly sponsored by Northbridge University at Global Empowerment Mission

– Family Necessity Kit Assembly sponsored by Northbridge University at Global Empowerment Mission Oct. 19 – Community Gardens Project sponsored by Amazon at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens

– Community Gardens Project sponsored by Amazon at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens Oct. 20 – Youth Football Combine with the Hollywood Police Athletic League

– Youth Football Combine with the Hollywood Police Athletic League Oct. 28 – School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher at The Light Preparatory Academy

– School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher at The Light Preparatory Academy Oct. 30 – Food Distribution sponsored by Eleven Sports Media and Book Donation Project at Hard Rock Stadium

Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 and spent 14 years serving the organization and South Florida community. As Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, he led the organization's communications and community programs, spearheading initiatives like Miami Dolphins Academy (formerly Junior Dolphins), Football UNITES™ and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge – programs that became models for the NFL. Jason passed away unexpectedly in August 2022, leaving a legacy of lasting impact. The Dolphins continue to honor that through the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service held each year in October.