Miami Dolphins Wrap Season Kickoff Week With International Watch Parties

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2026 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13th. Coinciding with Season Kickoff Week events in South Florida, the support echoed far beyond the state with fans gathering across Brazil, Spain, Mexico and Argentina to cheer on the team from different time zones, in different languages and with a shared passion for the Dolphins.

The international celebrations showcased the team's global reach, including the first-ever official watch party in Argentina.

"Argentine fans brought truly incredible energy to the watch party this weekend, and seeing the inaugural event come to life was so special. Events like this in the country help us continue engaging with more fans as we work to become the NFL team of the Spanish-speaking world," said Felipe Formiga, Vice President of International Development for the Miami Dolphins.