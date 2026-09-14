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Miami Dolphins Wrap Season Kickoff Week With International Watch Parties

Sep 14, 2026 at 09:23 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

DOLPHINS_WATCH_PARTY-04275 Oscar Gamboa

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2026 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13th. Coinciding with Season Kickoff Week events in South Florida, the support echoed far beyond the state with fans gathering across Brazil, Spain, Mexico and Argentina to cheer on the team from different time zones, in different languages and with a shared passion for the Dolphins.

The international celebrations showcased the team's global reach, including the first-ever official watch party in Argentina.

"Argentine fans brought truly incredible energy to the watch party this weekend, and seeing the inaugural event come to life was so special. Events like this in the country help us continue engaging with more fans as we work to become the NFL team of the Spanish-speaking world," said Felipe Formiga, Vice President of International Development for the Miami Dolphins.

The inaugural watch party took place at Hard Rock Café Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires, Argentina, welcoming more than 150 fans to support the Miami Dolphins. The watch party featured opportunities for fans to win prizes and check out Dolphins memorabilia which was featured throughout the venue.

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In Brazil, the Rio de Janeiro watch party welcomed more than 70 fans, while the São Paulo watch party drew 148 people, further demonstrating the Dolphins' growing fan engagement across the country. The watch parties in Mexico City and Barcelona engaged over 400 and 150 fans respectively, highlighted by visits from the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders and the team's masctot, T.D.

The weekend's activations highlighted how Dolphins fans adapt game day traditions across languages, cultures and time zones while remaining connected to South Florida and the team's broader international community.

From Buenos Aires to Madrid, São Paulo and Mexico, Dolphins fans joined their local communities to celebrate the start of the season, creating a global game day atmosphere that reflected the diversity and enthusiasm of the team's international fanbase.

The watch parties are part of the Miami Dolphins' ongoing Global Market Program (GMP) efforts. The team holds GMP rights in six countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Spain.

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