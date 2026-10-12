Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Feeding South Florida as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 8 Miami Dolphins season ticket members, staff and players joined volunteers at Feeding South Florida to inspect, sort and pack food for families across the region as part of the Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia.
Eight Miami Dolphins players participated across multiple shifts. WR Malik Washington, RB Ollie Gordon II and DT Kenneth Grant kicked off the day with the morning shift, and TE Greg Dulcich, RB DJ Herman, DL Max Llewellyn, LB Amari Gainer and WR Ryan Miller picked things up in the afternoon. Together, more than 160 volunteers over two days sorted and inspected 45,170 lbs. of food, equating to 36,417 meals for those in need.
The days were part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Throughout his career, Jason believed in the power of bringing people together through service, and each October, the Dolphins family comes together to carry on his mission.
For Elizabeth Jenkins, Jason's wife and Executive Chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the day was a meaningful reminder of what his legacy looks like in action today.
"I want to thank Feeding South Florida for giving us the opportunity to come here to give back," she said. "We want to touch everyone in the community, and they are doing such integral work, day in and day out. That we can take a chance and come here and do that for the community is something I love that we can take a day, a moment, every October to do"
For the players, the day was a chance to return the support they feel from South Florida all season long. "We're here giving back to the community that supports us every Sunday and every week," said RB Ollie Gordon II. "They're always behind us, so I feel like it's great for us to give back to them."
Jason Jenkins Days of Service continues throughout October, culminating on Oct. 30, which would have been Jason's 52nd birthday, with a service event at Hard Rock Stadium.
View photos from Jason Jenkins' Days of Service on October 6, 2026. Miami Dolphins players and staff volunteered at Feeding South Florida to package meals for families.