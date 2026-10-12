Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Feeding South Florida as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

For Elizabeth Jenkins, Jason's wife and Executive Chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the day was a meaningful reminder of what his legacy looks like in action today.

"I want to thank Feeding South Florida for giving us the opportunity to come here to give back," she said. "We want to touch everyone in the community, and they are doing such integral work, day in and day out. That we can take a chance and come here and do that for the community is something I love that we can take a day, a moment, every October to do"

For the players, the day was a chance to return the support they feel from South Florida all season long. "We're here giving back to the community that supports us every Sunday and every week," said RB Ollie Gordon II. "They're always behind us, so I feel like it's great for us to give back to them."