Dolphins Cancer Challenge Celebrates $100 Million Lifetime Raised at Crucial Catch Game

The Miami Dolphins will celebrate a historic $100 million lifetime raised through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) during Sunday's Crucial Catch game at Hard Rock Stadium. Every dollar raised directly benefits cancer research and care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine.

Fans will be invited to honor cancer survivors, highlight cancer fighters and celebrate the landmark fundraising achievement through activations on Sunday, Oct. 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pre-game activities will give fans the opportunity to contribute to a community mural in the Dolphins Fan Zone designed by local artist Surge. Fans who add to the paint-by-numbers artwork will receive an "I fight for…" sign, sported throughout the week by Miami Dolphins players, to write the name of someone in their life impacted by cancer who they pledge to battle for every day. Fans are encouraged to show off their signs during the game to honor the people they hold close. The Dolphins Fan Zone will also include ribbon pin giveaways to bring awareness to multiple ongoing fights against cancer.

Fans heading into the stadium using the SE pedestrian tunnel will be welcomed by a brand-new mural. In partnership with Ticketmaster, Surge joined cancer survivors from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to design and paint the piece honoring their fight against cancer. Each face represents a story of resilience, hope and community. Ticketmaster will welcome those same survivors – 28 members of the 'Believe In You' program led by Dr. Tracy Crane – to the game on Sunday to see the completed mural and be recognized during the game. 'Believe In You' is the first of several community groups that will be brought to experience a Miami Dolphins game for the first time this season on behalf of Ticketmaster.

Cancer fighters and survivors will join DCC board members and Sylvester doctors and researchers on the field at halftime in celebration of the $100 million milestone. The moment will pay tribute to the record accomplishment while acknowledging those directly impacted by the funds raised though Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Community support will also be spotlighted with a series of on-field recognitions. The Channel 7 Foundation and Channel 18 Foundation will present two $500,000 checks to benefit the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, totaling another $1 million in funds raised to fight cancer. Representatives from Paycor will present game balls to three outstanding DCC teams leading the charge: Eventstar, Coastal Cares – the philanthropic arm of Coastal Construction – and Grant Thornton. Dr. Stephen Nimer, Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, will also be gifted a game ball for his leadership in guiding Sylvester to its ranking as the No. 1 cancer center in Florida.

Nicole Almeida, corporate affairs manager at AutoNation, will be recognized as the Truist Local Legend for helping expand AutoNation's DCC participation. Almeida supported the company's largest DCC team to date with 97 members raising over $270,000 and organized a bike build that provided 20 bicycles to patients at Sylvester's Alex's Place.

Dolphins Cancer Challenge raised $18 million in 2026 alone, with 100 percent of funds supporting life-saving cancer research and care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Now in its 17th year, the DCC has grown to become the largest annual fundraiser in the NFL, uniting thousands of participants from South Florida and throughout the country to run, walk and ride in support of innovative research and access to care.

Fans can visit Dolphins.com to purchase tickets to Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati. As the Official Ticketing Partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Ticketmaster offers the widest selection of Dolphins tickets, delivering 100% verified tickets instantly and streamlining the process from purchase to kickoff. Plus, Ticketmaster's fan-first tools ensure fans will enjoy seamless, secure ticket management and gameday experiences. Visit Ticketmaster.com/Dolphins to learn more and secure tickets.

About Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC)