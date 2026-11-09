 Skip to main content
#PhinsUp
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Miami Dolphins Host 10th Annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower for Local Veteran Moms

Nov 09, 2026 at 11:50 AM
Author Image
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

As part of the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative, the Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way Miami MISSION UNITED hosted the 10th Annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower.

The drive-thru baby shower welcomed more than 70 local veteran moms from Miami Veterans Affairs to the event. Miami Dolphins staff and cheerleaders joined Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way Miami MISSION UNITED staff to load cars full of gifts.

Veteran moms received care packages with baby essentials, strollers, playpens, car seats, diapers, wipes and baby gifts along with meals from Reggae Beets, a Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant partner. Every family also received $500 in rent or mortgage assistance.

The event celebrated the service and sacrifice of women who have served our country while helping provide critical resources for military and veteran families.

The Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service honors Jason Jenkins' legacy of service and has grown from a single day to a month-long initiative giving back to the South Florida community.

📸 Warrior Moms Baby Shower

Veteran moms received care packages with baby essentials, strollers, playpens, car seats, diapers, wipes and baby gifts along with meals.

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
1 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
2 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
3 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
4 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
5 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
6 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
7 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
8 / 8

Warrior Moms on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:

news

Miami Dolphins Beautify The Light Preparatory Academy as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

The Miami Dolphins spent the afternoon at The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as volunteers took part in the School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2026 Jason Jenkins Legacy Grant Recipient

His Hands and Feet, Inc. will receive a $50,000 grant to expand food security program for Miami-Dade communities.

news

Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the local South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:

news

Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami Initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with Values Matter Miami and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, continued the Values Matter Miami initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 181,000 Lives Through Four Years of Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service

Month of service culminated today with multiple community service events at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Miami Dolphins Host 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Youth Football Combine at Hollywood PAL as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

Miami Dolphins Help Beautify Rolling Oaks Park as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Miami Dolphins spent the morning at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event.

news

NFL Mexico and CONADE Join Miami Dolphins Academy to Create Year-Round Flag Football and Education Programming Across the Country

The initiative, implemented through the Global Markets Program (GMP), reflects the commitment of the Miami Dolphins and their local partners in Mexico to promoting sports and bringing physical education to communities across the country.

news

Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Global Empowerment Mission For Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Miami Dolphins returned to Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in Doral for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as staff and volunteers sorted donations and packed care kits for families impacted by natural disasters as part of the Family Necessity Kit Assembly sponsored by Northbridge University.

Advertising