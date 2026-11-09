Miami Dolphins Host 10th Annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower for Local Veteran Moms

As part of the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative, the Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way Miami MISSION UNITED hosted the 10th Annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower.

The drive-thru baby shower welcomed more than 70 local veteran moms from Miami Veterans Affairs to the event. Miami Dolphins staff and cheerleaders joined Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way Miami MISSION UNITED staff to load cars full of gifts.

Veteran moms received care packages with baby essentials, strollers, playpens, car seats, diapers, wipes and baby gifts along with meals from Reggae Beets, a Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant partner. Every family also received $500 in rent or mortgage assistance.

The event celebrated the service and sacrifice of women who have served our country while helping provide critical resources for military and veteran families.