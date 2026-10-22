Miami Dolphins Host Youth Football Combine at Hollywood PAL as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.
Eighteen volunteers, including Miami Dolphins alumni Damian Gregory, Damion McIntosh and Jabaal Sheard, led 78 youth athletes through football skills and drill competitions throughout the evening, helping them build confidence, sharpen their fundamentals and connect with their community through the game.
The service project was part of this year's Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.
As the creator of Football UNITES™, Jason believed in using football as an avenue to bring people together, and each October, the Dolphins family unites to carry on his mission.
Jason Jenkins Days of Service continues throughout October, with more service projects to come across South Florida. The month will conclude on Oct. 30, which would have been Jason's 52nd birthday, with a service event at Hard Rock Stadium.