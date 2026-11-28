"It was amazing," Marshall said of the experience. "Just being able to go out there, share the experience with them, seeing the history that I left there."

Among the many programs that recruited Marshall was the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Defensive Coordinator of those Buckeyes is now Marshall's head coach with the Miami Dolphins: Jeff Hafley.

Hafley was assigned to the South Florida region for recruiting during Marshall's final year at Palmetto. He reflected on that visit and the program built by Head Coach Michael Manasco.

"I actually remember the day pretty clearly," Hafley said. "I was impressed with the program that he was running and the young players that he had. They were really talented and I mean, look what Marshall's been able to do. He's a young guy that's continued to develop and grow and it's still early in his career. This is really his first full-time year of playing outside, and he's really getting better, so cool full circle moment."

Marshall, who has played in all 10 games for Miami this year with six starts and 32 total tackles, can also relate to the full-circle moment, as he now plays his homes games in the stadium he grew up attending.

"I was just in their shoes not too long ago," Marshall said. "I went to a few games. It would've have been a great experience to be able to get tickets from a Dolphins player."

Perhaps a future Miami Dolphin will be in the stands the same way Marshall was when he attended games. The area is certainly teeming with prospects.

"I was fortunate to have Florida as an area and very lucky to do so because of all the great high school football that is played down here and all the great players," Hafley said. "I know it's playoff time, so good luck to all those high schools that are in the playoffs and getting ready to try to win championships. There's nothing better than high school football this time of the year."