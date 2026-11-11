Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami Initiative at Hammocks Middle School

After a Q&A with both Dolphins players about citizenship, the morning shifted to a presentation on the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, which allows NFL players the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. For the last six years, to support Values Matter Miami, a Dolphins player has worn cleats designed by an M-DCPS student.

At the end of the presentation, the Miami Dolphins surprised 8th grade student Karelys Mayedo to announce that her cleat design was chosen from more than 1,000 submissions from M-DCPS students as this year's winner. Mayedo will receive tickets to see Miami take on the New York Jets on Nov. 29 and was gifted sneakers with her design painted on them.