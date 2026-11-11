 Skip to main content
#PhinsUp
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami Initiative at Hammocks Middle School

Nov 11, 2026 at 11:12 AM
Author Image
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with Values Matter Miami and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), continued the Values Matter Miami initiative at Hammocks Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Middle school students were joined by Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II and EDGE Amari Gainer for an interactive activity centered on citizenship, the initiative's featured value for the month of November.

Through a Family Feud-style competition, the players and students discussed how to model citizenship and competed alongside Gordon, Gainer and Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders during the gameshow-inspired activity.

"It keeps you connected to the community and keeps you grounded," said Gordon about spending time at Hammocks Middle School. "(We) get to go out in the community on our days off…have fun, interact with people and have a good time."

VMM & MCMC Winner in School on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins

After a Q&A with both Dolphins players about citizenship, the morning shifted to a presentation on the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, which allows NFL players the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. For the last six years, to support Values Matter Miami, a Dolphins player has worn cleats designed by an M-DCPS student.

At the end of the presentation, the Miami Dolphins surprised 8th grade student Karelys Mayedo to announce that her cleat design was chosen from more than 1,000 submissions from M-DCPS students as this year's winner. Mayedo will receive tickets to see Miami take on the New York Jets on Nov. 29 and was gifted sneakers with her design painted on them.

"I wanted the design to look simple because the things that are the most simple mean the most," said Mayedo after her design was shown in on the projector inside the school's auditorium. "I got inspired by the people around me, my community and the values that they represent to me as a person."

VMM & MCMC Winner in School on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins

Values Matter Miami engages students through character education and recognizes those who model its core values. The program is supported by the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ initiative, which is committed to uniting the community and building a more inclusive South Florida.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Top DCC XVI Fundraisers

More than 500 people were honored at the DCC XVI Heavy Hitter Celebration presented by Provenance Wealth Advisors, Berkowitz Pollock Brant and Baker Tilly.

news

Miami Dolphins Host 10th Annual Warrior Moms Baby Shower for Local Veteran Moms

The Miami Dolphins spent the afternoon at The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as volunteers took part in the School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher.

news

Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:

news

Miami Dolphins Beautify The Light Preparatory Academy as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

The Miami Dolphins spent the afternoon at The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as volunteers took part in the School Beautification Project sponsored by Gallagher.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2026 Jason Jenkins Legacy Grant Recipient

His Hands and Feet, Inc. will receive a $50,000 grant to expand food security program for Miami-Dade communities.

news

Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the local South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:

news

Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami Initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with Values Matter Miami and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, continued the Values Matter Miami initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 181,000 Lives Through Four Years of Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service

Month of service culminated today with multiple community service events at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Miami Dolphins Host 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Youth Football Combine at Hollywood PAL as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

Miami Dolphins Help Beautify Rolling Oaks Park as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Miami Dolphins spent the morning at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event.

Advertising