Miami Dolphins Announce 2026 Jason Jenkins Legacy Grant Recipient

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced His Hands and Feet, Inc. as the recipient of the 2026 Jason Jenkins Legacy Grant. The $50,000 grant provided by the foundation with support from Gallagher will fund the expansion of the organization's Haven of Hope Pantry Initiative, a food security program that partners directly with local schools to give students and their families access to food throughout the school year.

Founded and led by Ydania Peralta, His Hands and Feet, Inc. is a Miami-Dade based nonprofit that serves students and families with compassion and dignity, providing food, clothing, hygiene products and school supplies through school pantries and community outreach. The organization stocks school pantries with shelf-stable foods, snacks, breakfast and lunch items, family meal bags and other essentials in addition to providing year-round emergency family aid to under-resourced and under-served communities in an effort to close the gap between families and vital resources. The Haven of Hope Pantry currently serves approximately 1,200 students across five partner schools every year.

"His Hands and Feet is an incredible organization tackling food insecurity here in South Florida," said Elizabeth Jenkins, wife of Jason Jenkins and Executive Board Chair of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. "We selected them because their passion for serving families across Miami-Dade County is changing lives, providing children with basic necessities so they can focus on learning, growing and thriving. It's deeply important work, and we're grateful to support their cause with this year's Jason Jenkins Legacy Grant."

His Hands and Feet, Inc. was recognized during the Dolphins' game against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Hard Rock Stadium, where representatives took part in a commemorative on-field check presentation alongside Elizabeth Jenkins and Austin Sanders, Area Vice President of Gallagher.

Established in 2025 in honor of Jason and his family, the Miami Dolphins Foundation annually awards a $50,000 grant to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit driving meaningful, long-term change in underserved communities. This year, the Miami Dolphins Foundation collaborated with Gallagher, a leading global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, to serve as the supporting partner of the 2026 Jason Jenkins Legacy Grant. Together, the Miami Dolphins Foundation and Gallagher are committed to supporting programs that address social inequities, respond to community-identified needs and create sustainable change across South Florida.

The grant announcement marks the conclusion of the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative held each October to honor the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jenkins. Throughout the month, Dolphins players, alumni, cheerleaders and staff joined community organizations and corporate partners across South Florida for high-impact service projects. In total, more than 650 volunteers positively impacted nearly 65,000 people across the local area and in countries affected by natural disasters.