Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami Initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with Values Matter Miami and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), continued the Values Matter Miami initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Middle and high school students were joined by Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and Dolphins players RB Ollie Gordon II, ILB Jordyn Brooks and EDGE Josh Uche for an interactive activity centered on responsibility, the initiative's featured value for the month of October.
During a Family Feud-style competition, the players spoke with students about the importance of responsibility and brought the month's value to life through the game show-inspired activity.
At the end of the activity, the players surprised seventh grader Abdias Tejeda, October's Value Student of the Month, with a custom Miami Dolphins jersey and accessories. The award recognizes a student who demonstrates exemplary qualities connected to the month's featured value.
Values Matter Miami engages students through character education and recognizes those who model its core values. The program is supported by the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ initiative, which is committed to uniting the community and building a more inclusive South Florida.