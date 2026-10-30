 Skip to main content
#PhinsUp
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Miami Dolphins Continue Values Matter Miami Initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

Oct 30, 2026 at 01:20 PM
Author Image
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with Values Matter Miami and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), continued the Values Matter Miami initiative at Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Middle and high school students were joined by Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and Dolphins players RB Ollie Gordon II, ILB Jordyn Brooks and EDGE Josh Uche for an interactive activity centered on responsibility, the initiative's featured value for the month of October.

During a Family Feud-style competition, the players spoke with students about the importance of responsibility and brought the month's value to life through the game show-inspired activity.

261020-ValuesMatterMiami-KT029
KEVI Kevin Tubbergen

At the end of the activity, the players surprised seventh grader Abdias Tejeda, October's Value Student of the Month, with a custom Miami Dolphins jersey and accessories. The award recognizes a student who demonstrates exemplary qualities connected to the month's featured value.

261020-ValuesMatterMiami-KT084
Kevin Tubbergen

Values Matter Miami engages students through character education and recognizes those who model its core values. The program is supported by the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ initiative, which is committed to uniting the community and building a more inclusive South Florida.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 181,000 Lives Through Four Years of Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service

Month of service culminated today with multiple community service events at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Miami Dolphins Host 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Youth Football Combine at Hollywood PAL as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Miami Dolphins brought game-day energy to the Hollywood Police Athletic League, hosting a youth football combine for young athletes as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

Miami Dolphins Help Beautify Rolling Oaks Park as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Miami Dolphins spent the morning at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event.

news

NFL Mexico and CONADE Join Miami Dolphins Academy to Create Year-Round Flag Football and Education Programming Across the Country

The initiative, implemented through the Global Markets Program (GMP), reflects the commitment of the Miami Dolphins and their local partners in Mexico to promoting sports and bringing physical education to communities across the country.

news

Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Global Empowerment Mission For Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Miami Dolphins returned to Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in Doral for another Jason Jenkins Days of Service event, as staff and volunteers sorted donations and packed care kits for families impacted by natural disasters as part of the Family Necessity Kit Assembly sponsored by Northbridge University.

news

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Lead Youth Cheer Workshops as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders brought game day energy to young athletes across South Florida, leading cheer workshops at the Hollywood Police Athletic League and the North Miami Beach Police Athletic League as part of this year's Jason Jenkins Days of Service.

news

2026 Miami Dolphins Crucial Catch Recap

Sunday, Oct. 11 was the Miami Dolphins Crucial Catch game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Off the field, the team celebrated a major milestone for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and honored cancer survivors, doctors and organizations helping to fight cancer in South Florida. See highlight moments from the game below:

news

Miami Dolphins Open Applications for the 2026 Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment for South Florida Students

The scholarship endowment fosters the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing scholarships to South Florida high school students who are achieving academically and give back to their communities.

news

Miami Dolphins Volunteer at Feeding South Florida as Part of Jason Jenkins Days of Service

Miami Dolphins season ticket members, staff and players joined volunteers at Feeding South Florida to inspect, sort and pack food for families across the region as part of the Food Insecurity Project sponsored by Kia.

news

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Celebrates $100 Million Lifetime Raised at Crucial Catch Game

NFL's largest annual fundraiser will recognize cancer survivors and DCC participants with activations during Sunday's Crucial Catch Game vs. Cincinnati

Advertising