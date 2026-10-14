2026 Miami Dolphins Crucial Catch Recap

Sunday, Oct. 11 was the Miami Dolphins Crucial Catch game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Off the field, the team celebrated a major milestone for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and honored cancer survivors, doctors and organizations helping to fight cancer in South Florida. See highlight moments from the game below:

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) celebrated the historic $100 million lifetime raised with a check presentation on the field during halftime of Sunday's Crucial Catch game vs. Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen M. Ross and CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment Daniel Sillman joined DCC Board Members, cancer survivors and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center doctors and researchers for the presentation. The moment paid tribute to the record accomplishment while acknowledging those directly impacted by the funds raised though the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The DCC is the Miami Dolphins' year-round signature health initiative supporting those impacted by cancer. Founded in 2010 in honor of former Dolphins player and broadcaster Jim "Mad Dog" Mandich, the DCC has grown into the largest annual fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC culminates each year with a marquee day of cycling, run and walk activities held at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.

One hundred percent of funds raised go to support cancer research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine.