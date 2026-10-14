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2026 Miami Dolphins Crucial Catch Recap

Oct 14, 2026 at 10:19 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

10.11.26 DCC Halftime Check Presentation-02
Anissa Dimilta

Sunday, Oct. 11 was the Miami Dolphins Crucial Catch game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Off the field, the team celebrated a major milestone for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and honored cancer survivors, doctors and organizations helping to fight cancer in South Florida. See highlight moments from the game below:

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) celebrated the historic $100 million lifetime raised with a check presentation on the field during halftime of Sunday's Crucial Catch game vs. Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen M. Ross and CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment Daniel Sillman joined DCC Board Members, cancer survivors and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center doctors and researchers for the presentation. The moment paid tribute to the record accomplishment while acknowledging those directly impacted by the funds raised though the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The DCC is the Miami Dolphins' year-round signature health initiative supporting those impacted by cancer. Founded in 2010 in honor of former Dolphins player and broadcaster Jim "Mad Dog" Mandich, the DCC has grown into the largest annual fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC culminates each year with a marquee day of cycling, run and walk activities held at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.

One hundred percent of funds raised go to support cancer research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine.

DCC XVII is set for February 27, 2027 as the organization continues to raise life-changing funds to fight cancer.

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks on the importance of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and Crucial Catch.

Jada Marie Anderson, a 15-year-old cheerleader and cancer survivor, attended a Miami Dolphins Cheer practice on Wednesday night. During the Crucial Catch game, MDCs joined Jada on the field to ring the Living Proof Bell.

10.11.26 - MDC showcase special Crucial Catch themed poms for the special game.
Kevin Tubbergen/Miami Dolphins

10.11.26 - MDC showcase special Crucial Catch themed poms for the special game.

10.10.26 - Miami Dolphins invite Jake, a cancer survivor and Dolphins fan, alongside his brother Justin, his bone marrow donor, to practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility. The brothers met Miami Dolphins players.

Channel 7 and Channel 18 Foundations joined forces to collectively donate $1,000,000 to Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins

Channel 7 and Channel 18 Foundations joined forces to collectively donate $1,000,000 to Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

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