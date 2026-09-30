Miami Dolphins Recognize Two South Florida Student- Athletes as 2026 NFL Latino Youth Honors Nominees

The Miami Dolphins recognized two South Florida student-athletes on the field during the September 27th home game against the Chiefs as the club's nominees for the 2026 NFL Latino Youth Honors. Andrew LaPorte of Felix Varela High School and Fernanda Moreno of Palmetto High School each took home a custom football and served as the game's tee kid.

Now in its fourth year, the NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by Procter & Gamble recognizes high school seniors across NFL club markets who excel on the field and in the classroom while engaging with Latino culture and community. All 32 clubs are invited to select a male and female student-athlete, a process that produced 61 nominees this year.

The program is about more than football. Nominees are selected for the way they carry their culture into their schools and neighborhoods, and each one is recognized during Latino Heritage Month celebrations hosted by their own club.

LaPorte, a tight end, kicker and punter for the Felix Varela Vipers, was named his team's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The son of a Cuban mother and an American-born father, he serves as a peer educator with the Health Information Project, mentoring freshmen on mental health and substance abuse, and has been nominated as president of the club.

Moreno, a captain and standout two-way player for the Palmetto girls flag football program, was born in Mexico before relocating to Miami. She has earned two MVP titles with the South Florida Elites and continues her athletic career with RAW Miami, competing in international travel team games.