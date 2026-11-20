The Dolphins head to a new venue Sunday to face a familiar foe. It'll be the first trip to the new Highmark Stadium, which opened this past August, in Orchard Park across the street from the Buffalo Bills' old stomping grounds.

The challenge that lies ahead is significant. The 8-1 Bills boast the NFL's top offense led by one of the game's elite quarterbacks. The Dolphins will need a next-man-up mentality to contain the high-powered Bills and maintain their top 10 ranking on defense.

The challenge ahead in Buffalo

The Dolphins-Bills rivalry has been one of runs. In the 1970s, Miami went a perfect 20-0 against Buffalo. More recently, the Bills have won 11 of the last 13, including 11 straight in Orchard Park. The Dolphins will look to snap that streak Sunday in their first trip to the new Highmark Stadium.

Jeff Hafley – "It's the first time that I've coached against them… I've obviously appreciated and respected their players by watching on TV, I never studied the quarterback. I mean, he's about as good as it gets. The offensive line probably doesn't get enough credit, but the way they play together as a whole, they're really well coached. I think they're one of the best units that plays together. The back is explosive. I mean, very similar to playing Gibbs in Detroit. He's able to do all those things as a runner, the way he cuts the ball back, the way he catches the ball out of the backfield. They got dynamic receivers. They got tight ends who play like receivers. And then defense, what jumps out to me is the d-line and all the players that they have up front."

Quarterback Kyle McCord on his Sunday counterpart – "He's the best player in the league for a reason. So it's going to be fun competing against him. And I know obviously we're not going to be on the field at the same time, but he's going to give us all we can handle."

Next man up

The Dolphins faced more attrition in Indianapolis than at any point this season. Now, heading to Buffalo, the injuries continue to mount as defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers were placed on injured reserve. One week after losing captain Zach Sieler, that group will look entirely different for the remainder of the season. It presents an opportunity for Kenneth Grant and requires some shuffling up front for Miami.

Hafley – "It's hard. It's just when you're starting to do more schematically because guys are getting comfortable with the foundation and we're building and you're starting to see these pressures and these movements and these different looks. We got to be careful now, right? Because the quickest way to give up plays is to have guys really not comfortable or not know what they're doing and that's not fair. So we need to figure out very fast in these next few practices what can we do, what can we execute, what's fair of us to ask them to go out and execute with just a few practices and we're going to have to go out and play."

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant on helping the new guys – "Just communicating with those guys, keep it real and don't have any secrets within the room. I think Coach Clark does a great job of that, of telling guys where they stand and where they are and keeping it real. He also keeps it real with me, like I have to help guys out. They're counting on me, but like I said, the d-line unit's counting on me, Coach Clark's counting on me, everybody's counting on me, so I have to up my level of play."

Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks – "It sucks, man, because I'm close with those guys, we do a lot on and off the field. And so I just hate, Zeek, Zach, Jordan, all of them out for the season. I hate that part for them personally. And then for us as a defense man, they've been a vital piece to our success in the run game. You know what I mean? And at times when we played a high level in the run game, it's been because of them. And so losing them is going to hurt, man. But in this league, it's next man up, it has to be."

Top 10 defense

The Dolphins rose through the ranks all the way to the 10th-best defense in the NFL after another sterling performance in Indianapolis. This week, safety Danter Trader Jr. reflected on the keys to the hot streak on the defensive side of the ball.

Dante Trader – "Just growing in connection on defense, especially in the new scheme, you're going to have your bumps and bruises trying to figure out the ins and outs of the scheme and how to play and where the guys fit and everything like that. And it took us a couple of lumps to get stuff right and just call it what it was. And then now we add to us being comfortable in the scheme and then now Coach Haf is more comfortable calling different things. We can disguise, do a little more exotic things on third down and change front pictures and back end pictures all the time, so allows quarterbacks to be confused and stuff like that."