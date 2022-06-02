Top Quotes - Players | Media Availability - June 1

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Melvin Ingram III, tackle Terron Armstead, running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. met with the media following today's minicamp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
CB XAVIEN HOWARD
(On being coached by Dolphins cornerback greats Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain)
"Man, it's been great. During the offseason I was talking to those guys and they're legendary here, so I just want to learn from those guys and just try to pick their brain."
(On how excited he is about the team's roster this year)
"Yeah, I'm excited about it. But you can't do it based on the roster. We've got to go play football at the end of the day."
(On what he's seen from QB Tua Tagovailoa)
"He's bombing it right now. He's doing his thing. I feel like he's just getting better. There's a lot in there for Tua."
LB MELVIN INGRAM III
(On what he likes about the Dolphins organization)
"Everything. From the training staff to the coaches to the people up top, the players, everything. It's a first-class organization. It's just something that I wanted to be a part of. It's been a blessing to be here."
(On the meaning of signing with the team after his father, who was a big Dolphins fan, passed away when he was younger)
"I've thought about him a lot. If he were here to see this, it would be crazy. I know he's smiling down and he's happy. I know that."
T TERRON ARMSTEAD
(On his perception of the young offensive line room)
"It's been great, man. It's been great. Just a great room. I'm blessed to be here, blessed to be with those guys. They come, they work extremely hard, open to coaching. They just want to be successful."
(On how friendly the new scheme is to offensive linemen)
"It allows the offensive line to be playmakers. It's a tough job. Offensive line is a tough job. You're tasked with things that are just difficult to get done, especially against the guys that you're playing against. But this offense allows you to be directly impactful on a lot of plays and to walk away from a play and feel like, 'I made a play,' like 'I caused that run' – that's a friendly feeling."
RB CHASE EDMONDS
(On learning the new offense)
"We've got a lot of new guys on offense. Everybody is coming from different places. We're all still trying to get the scheme down, get the plays down. Football is very universal in the sense that a lot of the plays are the same, but the language is just different. It's really just about changing my language that I've been used to in Arizona, what Tyreek (Hill) has been used to in Kansas City, and coming here and establishing that in our mindset."
(On what the running back room has been like)
"I like it. We've already been hanging around a lot. Good fellowship, always staying with each other. It's funny because Sony (Michel) was actually my Combine roommate. Like I said, God works in mysterious ways. Five years ago, we were roommates, he doesn't know who I am, I don't know who he is, and to come here and be teammates and stuff like that, we are already building on that relationship."
WR CEDRICK WILSON JR.
(On working with Coach McDaniel and his new teammates)
"He's definitely a good guy to work with. His energy provides itself. With the rest of the team, it's a group of good guys that love to work and when you come to work with guys like that, it's easy."
(On working with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater)
"It's definitely good working with both of them. Tua is definitely a little different (because) I've never caught from a lefty but he's very accurate and the ball is easy to catch. Teddy being the vet that he is, just knowing the game and most of the time he's teaching us stuff."