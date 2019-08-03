Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Scrimmage

Cornerback Xavien Howard once again proved why he should be considered one of the best defenders in the league. Howard flashed for most of the controlled practice and scrimmage on Saturday morning, coming up with two interceptions and multiple breakups during the workout. His consistency and quickness on the edge of the Dolphins defense will make opposing offenses look to other places when attacking this defense. On offense, rookie wide out Preston Williams continues to build on his impressive first week of training camp. His size and strength catching the football was on full display during the workout, catching everything thrown his direction. Williams now needs to prove his skill set can translate during the preseason games when his number is called. So far, his play has left little doubt about to me about securing a spot in this wide out rotation.