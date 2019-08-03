Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Scrimmage

1) A vet and rookie flash
Cornerback Xavien Howard once again proved why he should be considered one of the best defenders in the league. Howard flashed for most of the controlled practice and scrimmage on Saturday morning, coming up with two interceptions and multiple breakups during the workout. His consistency and quickness on the edge of the Dolphins defense will make opposing offenses look to other places when attacking this defense. On offense, rookie wide out Preston Williams continues to build on his impressive first week of training camp. His size and strength catching the football was on full display during the workout, catching everything thrown his direction. Williams now needs to prove his skill set can translate during the preseason games when his number is called. So far, his play has left little doubt about to me about securing a spot in this wide out rotation.
2) Lots to clean up
After the opening drive of the scrimmage, mental and physical mistakes started to build up on both sides of the football. It didn’t surprise me that mistakes would occur during the controlled scrimmage, but the amount of pre-snap mistakes, holding calls and hands to the face penalties will give head coach Brian Flores and staff plenty to correct. I have complete confidence that this coaching staff and the players will do whatever it takes to immediately correct these issues. This is a team game and everyone should take equal responsibility after watching the tape to turn this around in the upcoming practices. Moving forward, winning this stat during the regular season will help determine the success of this team.
3) Status quo at QB
Nothing really changed in my mind about determining who will be the starting quarterback when the regular season starts. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick made some nice throws but also didn’t look as sharp as he has during the first week of practice. He didn’t locate the football with the consistency needed to create separation from Josh Rosen, who has steadily improved including connecting on a couple of deep throws today. Both are still working with multiple groups at receiver and on the offensive line, making it difficult to create consistency. I believe Fitzpatrick still has an edge, but both plays need to raise their level of play heading into the first pre-season game. Back-up quarterback Jake Rudock didn’t get a huge workload on Saturday, but executed the offense well in his limited opportunity.