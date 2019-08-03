Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 12:31 PM

Observations From Today's Scrimmage In Davie

Observations from today's scrimmage at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:

  • The Dolphins were back in full pads for the practice.
  • DE Jonathan Woodard, S Reshad Jones, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Chase Allen and LB Raekwon McMillan did not practice, along with the two remaining players on PUP — LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
  • Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attended practice.
  • Dolphins coaches wore headsets for team drills; Flores had mentioned before practice wanting to simulate game situations.
  • The first team period saw Ryan Fitzpatrick completing all four of his pass attempts, including a 20-yard connection with WR DeVante Parker.
  • RB Kenyan Drake broke loose for a long run around the right side, good for about 35 yards.
  • That first drive ended with a 1-yard TD pass from Fitzpatrick to Drake.
  • QB Josh Rosen completed a 15-yard pass to WR Preston Williams in his first drive.
  • RB Mark Walton had a nice run up the middle following a lead block by FB Chandler Cox.
  • CB Xavien Howard showed his Pro Bowl form when he tipped a pass intended for Kenny Stills and came down with the interception.
  • Rosen had a nice sidearm completion to Williams right before K Jason Sanders made a 47-yard field goal.
  • S T.J. McDonald broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage.
  • Rookie DT Christian Wilkins got to Fitzpatrick for what would have been a sack.
  • QB Jake Rudock had a completion down the middle to TE Clive Walford on his first snap.
  • DT Adolphus Washington stood up RB Patrick Laird at the line of scrimmage on a running play.
  • DE Dewayne Hendrix had a would-be sack of Rudock.
  • DE Charles Harris got pressure up the middle for what could have been a sack in a real game.
  • Fitzpatrick had a completion down the middle to TE Mike Gesicki.
  • Sanders made a 50-yard field goal.
  • CB Torry McTyer broke up a Rosen pass to WR Brice Butler.
  • DTs Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux teamed up to stuff RB Kalen Ballage after a short gain on a running play.
  • LB Jerome Baker got to Fitzpatrick almost immediately after the snap for what would have been a sack.
  • Rosen threw a perfect deep ball down the left sideline to Williams for a completion of about 45 yards.
  • LB Tre’ Watson forced an early throw by Rosen by getting to him on a rush.
  • Sanders was successful again on his third field goal attempt, that one from 39 yards.
  • TE Mike Gesicki was flagged for offensive pass interference after making a catch against Minkah Fitzpatrick, but the call was overturned and the catch allowed after being challenged. That’s an example of the new rule this year making pass interference calls reviewable.
  • Sanders was 4-for-4 on field goals.
  • DE Jonathan Ledbetter stuffed FB Chandler Cox on a third-and-goal run from the 1.
  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel led the way on a fourth-down stop for the defense.
  • WR Isaiah Ford had a good contested catch near the sideline despite tight coverage by Howard.
  • Howard came back two plays later by undercutting Ford to pick off Fitzpatrick.
  • CB Jomal Wiltz broke up a pass down the middle intended for Ford.
  • WR Kenny Stills came down with a long pass from Rosen despite tight coverage by Howard and Bobby McCain.
  • Ford caught a touchdown pass from Rosen in the back of the end zone after Howard couldn’t pull down the high pass and deflected it.
  • Fitzpatrick threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Nick O’Leary in a goal-line period.
  • RB Kalen Ballage had a 2-yard TD run in a goal-line period.

