Observations From Today's Scrimmage In Davie

Observations from today's scrimmage at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:
- The Dolphins were back in full pads for the practice.
- DE Jonathan Woodard, S Reshad Jones, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Chase Allen and LB Raekwon McMillan did not practice, along with the two remaining players on PUP — LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
- Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attended practice.
- Dolphins coaches wore headsets for team drills; Flores had mentioned before practice wanting to simulate game situations.
- The first team period saw Ryan Fitzpatrick completing all four of his pass attempts, including a 20-yard connection with WR DeVante Parker.
- RB Kenyan Drake broke loose for a long run around the right side, good for about 35 yards.
- That first drive ended with a 1-yard TD pass from Fitzpatrick to Drake.
- QB Josh Rosen completed a 15-yard pass to WR Preston Williams in his first drive.
- RB Mark Walton had a nice run up the middle following a lead block by FB Chandler Cox.
- CB Xavien Howard showed his Pro Bowl form when he tipped a pass intended for Kenny Stills and came down with the interception.
- Rosen had a nice sidearm completion to Williams right before K Jason Sanders made a 47-yard field goal.
- S T.J. McDonald broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage.
- Rookie DT Christian Wilkins got to Fitzpatrick for what would have been a sack.
- QB Jake Rudock had a completion down the middle to TE Clive Walford on his first snap.
- DT Adolphus Washington stood up RB Patrick Laird at the line of scrimmage on a running play.
- DE Dewayne Hendrix had a would-be sack of Rudock.
- DE Charles Harris got pressure up the middle for what could have been a sack in a real game.
- Fitzpatrick had a completion down the middle to TE Mike Gesicki.
- Sanders made a 50-yard field goal.
- CB Torry McTyer broke up a Rosen pass to WR Brice Butler.
- DTs Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux teamed up to stuff RB Kalen Ballage after a short gain on a running play.
- LB Jerome Baker got to Fitzpatrick almost immediately after the snap for what would have been a sack.
- Rosen threw a perfect deep ball down the left sideline to Williams for a completion of about 45 yards.
- LB Tre’ Watson forced an early throw by Rosen by getting to him on a rush.
- Sanders was successful again on his third field goal attempt, that one from 39 yards.
- TE Mike Gesicki was flagged for offensive pass interference after making a catch against Minkah Fitzpatrick, but the call was overturned and the catch allowed after being challenged. That’s an example of the new rule this year making pass interference calls reviewable.
- Sanders was 4-for-4 on field goals.
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter stuffed FB Chandler Cox on a third-and-goal run from the 1.
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel led the way on a fourth-down stop for the defense.
- WR Isaiah Ford had a good contested catch near the sideline despite tight coverage by Howard.
- Howard came back two plays later by undercutting Ford to pick off Fitzpatrick.
- CB Jomal Wiltz broke up a pass down the middle intended for Ford.
- WR Kenny Stills came down with a long pass from Rosen despite tight coverage by Howard and Bobby McCain.
- Ford caught a touchdown pass from Rosen in the back of the end zone after Howard couldn’t pull down the high pass and deflected it.
- Fitzpatrick threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Nick O’Leary in a goal-line period.
- RB Kalen Ballage had a 2-yard TD run in a goal-line period.