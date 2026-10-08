Transcript: ILB Jordyn Brooks Press Conference - October 8

What skill did you see in Kenneth Grant last year that made you encouraged that he'll be able to be a helpful player to you guys?

Jordyn Brooks: I think Kenneth has it all, that's why he went as high as he did in the draft. Just takes time in this league, man. Guys got to develop, get comfortable in systems. Unfortunately for him, he got hurt at the start this year, but we're glad to have him back this week, man. He looked great in practice. I know he's going to be fresh legs out there, ready to run, ready to hit. I'm excited for him to have his season debut.

How have you seen Chris Johnson grow, particularly over the last three weeks?

Jordyn Brooks: I think Chris has been good, man. The best thing that I love about Chris is that he's mentally strong, very confident in his ability to play at a high level. I think Chris has been growing each week, so I'm excited for him as well.

Obviously, when you go against a quarterback that's dynamic as Joe Burrow. I want to ask you about how that conversation goes, the week of preparation with your unit. Obviously, we know their rushing attack is struggling a little bit, but you do have to account for that QB1?