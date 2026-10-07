Transcript: RB Ollie Gordon II Press Conference - October 7

What is your joy that this team still wants to maintain an identity of running football, even as De'Von Achane was out?

Ollie Gordon II: I feel like it's huge, as it shows our coaches trust us, our coaches trust our o-line, and I feel like I see why they trust our o-line. They're great up front, our tight ends are great, our receivers are great. Once you get the running game down, it opens up everything else – play action, deep threats for our receivers. So I feel like it's huge just to start somewhere.

One of the great moments in the game was all your teammates celebrating with you after the touchdown. Just everyone was just pure glee, man. Does that kind of emphasize how together and how hungry this team is to win?

Ollie Gordon II: Yeah, I would just say that shows how we are. Even though it's not looking how we want it to look right now, it's still early in the season. I feel like that still shows that we have love for the game and how much we support each other as a team. And I feel like we can keep that going. We got a lot of football left.

Where have you most improved, do you think, over the last eight, nine months since last season?