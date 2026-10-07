Transcript: RB Jaylen Wright Press Conference - October 7

When are you most effective as a runner? Things that you keep in mind in the back of your head to maximize your efficiencies.

Jaylen Wright: When I run hard. When I run hard and just use my ability. Just trying to explode when I see a hole, see a seam, and then not only that, when I get in the groove of the game, when I get in a rhythm, that's when I'm at my best because that's when it kind of slows down for me and it's no thinking and it's just going.

There's still 13 games left. I feel like we've been through so much. It's only been four games. Is that something that you're reminding yourself that this is a marathon?

Jaylen Wright: For sure. I mean, 13 games left, that's like, what's like a whole college season or more than a college season. It's a long season, so my thing is, I'm going to continue to have faith in this thing, no matter like what goes on, no matter what happens. I'm going to continue to have faith in God and have faith in myself, be confident in my ability that it's all going to work out, how it's planned, and, we're going to finish this thing out strong as a whole team.

You mentioned being happy for Ollie, seeing what he's able to do. What's the bond between you two where you can feel that way for him if it's another day and you're having the big game, then he'd feel that way for you?