Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - October 7

When you watched the film, I'm sure you were sensing it as it was happening, but what were the things that were really different that you think that you were able to pull off and put into it that just gave you such a successful game? Especially the sack I mean, that was key.

Chop Robinson: The main thing was just stopping the run, getting them in passing situations. And then once we got them in passing situations, I was able to work through things that I've been working on all offseason. My speed, power, switching it up and attacking whoever I was going against.

How has the body type changed for you in terms of what you did weight-wise? How is that helping? Could you feel it on the field Sunday? How does it help?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I mean, I've been feeling this since camp. I feel stronger, bigger, faster, more powerful. It's just been different ever since I put it on.

Coach Hafley really perked up when people started bringing you up. And you can just tell how excited he was of your progress, but also emphasize that he wants it to keep going. The support from him, can you talk about that a little bit? Just sort of what you feel from his faith in you.