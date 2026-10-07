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Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - October 7

Oct 07, 2026 at 04:25 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Read the full transcript from G/T Kadyn Proctor's media availability on October 7, 2026.

How much do you like to see that this team still wants to maintain the identity of running the football even without De'Von Achane?

Kadyn Proctor: I love it. As an offensive lineman, you're going to always love running the ball, and I feel like we got the guys to go out there and do it. It really just speaks about the trust that coaches have in us.

What's a challenge as you look at the tape of the Bengals defensive front?

Kadyn Proctor: Obviously, they got five bigs that are on the field at all times, and they can press the pocket. They're all strong. Obviously, Dexter Lawrence is the guy that you highlight. Just watching the tape this morning, just powerful, stout, hard to move, and a very smart football player, but he's also quick and elusive and fast. So got to be ready.

What's the most important thing you've learned from Zach Yenser working with him this year?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say that he pushes us to be our best every day. Like I'm talking about rep after rep. It doesn't matter, we're going to get it fixed right then and there. So that's something I can appreciate from Zach, pushing me to be the best player that I can be. I feel like I've grown tremendously from being coached by him.

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