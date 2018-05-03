Aikens Named An Official Spokesperson For National PAL

May 03, 2018 at 10:00 AM
Miami, Fla. – The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities League (National PAL) today announced Miami Dolphins safety Walt Aikens has been named an official spokesperson for the organization. A Charlotte, North Carolina native, Aikens first joined a PAL chapter at six years old.

"PAL was a big part of my life growing up, and it's a great way to get kids involved, keep kids out of trouble and give them something to do, and I'm thankful for it. There's no better way to show your thanks and appreciation than to give back," Aikens said.

"With a sincere passion, dedication and commitment toward aiding and assisting our communities' youth, The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities League, Inc. is excited to welcome Walt Aikens as an official National PAL spokesperson," National PAL CEO Jeff Hood said. "As a former PAL youth himself, Walt knows firsthand the benefits associated with the mission of our organization, as well as the need for being a part of an organization which speaks to engaging kids, cops and community."

As part of its national conference held in Miami from April 30-May 3, Aikens will attend the National PAL Gala today at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel.

On Friday, May 4th the Dolphins will host a football clinic for local PAL chapters at Mishcon Park. Aikens at the clinic will help lead participants through fundamental football drills in a fun and safe environment.

About The National Association of Police Athletics/Activities League, Inc.

The National Association of Police

Athletics/Activities League, Inc. (National PAL) exists to prevent juvenile crime and violence by providing civic, athletic, recreational, mentoring and educational opportunities and resources to all PAL Member Chapters. National PAL builds bridges between kids, cops, and the community, fostering a positive environment across the country. As a membership organization, the National PAL provides local Chapters with training, resources and opportunities to create new programs, to improve upon and enhance the quality of existing programs and to increase opportunities in their community.

