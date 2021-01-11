Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins Named Coaching Staffs for 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

The only time the Panthers coached the Senior Bowl was in 2000 under George Seifert and the Dolphins last participated in 2010 when Tony Sparano was the head coach. Coaching the Reese's Senior Bowl gives each staff a behind-the-scenes look at the players, not only on the field but also in the meeting rooms. This unique access has always been an invaluable part of the evaluation process for participating clubs, however, this year there is even greater significance since NFL scouts were not allowed on college campuses this fall.