Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins Named Coaching Staffs for 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama – The Reese's Senior Bowl today announced that NFL Football Operations has assigned the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins as the coaching staffs for the 72nd annual Reese's Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday January 30, 2021 at brand new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game will be aired live on the NFL Network at 1:30 CT. The Panthers own the No. 8 pick, while the Dolphins own the Nos. 3 and 18 selections in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Reese's Senior Bowl has long been the nation's most prestigious college all-star game because it is the only one coached by entire staffs from two National Football League clubs. The participating teams are prioritized based on the NFL draft order with the main caveat being that teams must have a staff in place before arriving in Mobile, which generally precludes teams with head coaching turnover to participate.
The only time the Panthers coached the Senior Bowl was in 2000 under George Seifert and the Dolphins last participated in 2010 when Tony Sparano was the head coach. Coaching the Reese's Senior Bowl gives each staff a behind-the-scenes look at the players, not only on the field but also in the meeting rooms. This unique access has always been an invaluable part of the evaluation process for participating clubs, however, this year there is even greater significance since NFL scouts were not allowed on college campuses this fall.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is coming off the best two-year draft record in the game's long history. In each of the past two drafts, the Senior Bowl has produced 93 total draft picks, including 40 in the first three rounds. The 186 total players represent 37% of the past two draft classes.
The 2019 and 2020 rosters have included the following rookie and second-year standouts: QB Justin Herbert (Chargers), Jeremy Chinn (Panthers), Chase Claypool (Steelers), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles), DB Kyle Dugger (Patriots), Javon Kinlaw (49ers), Antonio Gibson (WFT), QB Daniel Jones (Giants), WR Terry McLaurin (WFT), OL Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), WR Deebo Samuel (49ers), OL Elgton Jenkins (Packers), DL Montez Sweat (WFT).
Statement from Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy
"We are extremely grateful to have two of the brightest young minds and respected leaders in the league coaching our Reese's Senior Bowl rosters this year. Matt Rhule and Brian Flores are both excited to get to Mobile and our players are incredibly fortunate to have a weeklong experience learning under these two great teachers and their respective staffs."
Statement from Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule
"We're thrilled to coach at the Senior Bowl. Every year, Jim Nagy and his staff put together the best showcase of college talent in the nation, and we're really excited to lead and get to know a team of this year's top draft prospects."
Statement from Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"The entire Miami Dolphins organization is excited to take part in this year's Senior Bowl. In this unique run up to the draft, the Senior Bowl will be a great opportunity for our coaches and personnel department to interact with these players for a full week. We look forward to working with these prospects as part of this premier event with a tradition of featuring top tier talent."