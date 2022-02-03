Countdown to the 2022 Pro Bowl

It's time to start counting down to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6! Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on ESPN. It can also be watched on the NFL app, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and NFL.com. Fans can listen on NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn.
Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard will start on the AFC team for his second consecutive Pro Bowl and third of his career.
Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter and the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison (1999-2001). He is the fourth Dolphins cornerback to be selected to the Pro Bowl at least three times, joining Madison (1999-2002), Patrick Surtain (2002-04) and Brent Grimes (2013-15). This marks the seventh time in the past nine years the Dolphins have had a member of the secondary earn a Pro Bowl selection.
Howard has played in 72 career games with 71 starts, and has 241 tackles (187 solo), 2 sacks, 27 interceptions, 70 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interception returns for TDs, 1 fumble return for a TD and his 27 interceptions since 2016 lead the league. For more on Howard, view his bio.
2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team Safety Jevon Holland will also be at the 2022 Pro Bowl to provide insight as a correspondent. Make sure to check out our social channels for a few guest appearances from him.
