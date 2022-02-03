Countdown to the 2022 Pro Bowl

Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter and the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison (1999-2001). He is the fourth Dolphins cornerback to be selected to the Pro Bowl at least three times, joining Madison (1999-2002), Patrick Surtain (2002-04) and Brent Grimes (2013-15). This marks the seventh time in the past nine years the Dolphins have had a member of the secondary earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Howard has played in 72 career games with 71 starts, and has 241 tackles (187 solo), 2 sacks, 27 interceptions, 70 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interception returns for TDs, 1 fumble return for a TD and his 27 interceptions since 2016 lead the league. For more on Howard, view his bio.

The full AFC and NFC team rosters were announced in December 2021.

2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team Safety Jevon Holland will also be at the 2022 Pro Bowl to provide insight as a correspondent. Make sure to check out our social channels for a few guest appearances from him.

