Countdown to the NFL 2022 Scouting Combine 

What is the NFL Scouting Combine?

It's the prospects' moment to shine and show they are ready for the 2022 NFL Draft. While they are performing, scouts are watching and evaluating their performance. Imagine a job interview that's not just one day, but several days filled with interviews, drills, practice reps, medical exams and more.

This is the first NFL Scouting Combine held in-person since 2020, as last year's in-person events were cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, 324 prospects were invited to participate in the scouting combine. Only players with an invitation are allowed to attend.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is presented by Verizon and will be covered live March 3-6 on the NFL Network. On March 3-5 live coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET, and events will start at 7 p.m. Live coverage on March 6 will begin at 11 a.m. ET, and events will start at 2 p.m. ET.