Countdown to the NFL 2022 Scouting Combine 

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is back and will take place March 1-7. Get ready to see this year's NFL Draft prospects from all over the United States show off their talents to coaches, scouts and staff at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
What is the NFL Scouting Combine?
It's the prospects' moment to shine and show they are ready for the 2022 NFL Draft. While they are performing, scouts are watching and evaluating their performance. Imagine a job interview that's not just one day, but several days filled with interviews, drills, practice reps, medical exams and more.
This is the first NFL Scouting Combine held in-person since 2020, as last year's in-person events were cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, 324 prospects were invited to participate in the scouting combine. Only players with an invitation are allowed to attend.
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is presented by Verizon and will be covered live March 3-6 on the NFL Network. On March 3-5 live coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET, and events will start at 7 p.m. Live coverage on March 6 will begin at 11 a.m. ET, and events will start at 2 p.m. ET.
Check out the breakdown including the start times for each day.
|Date
|Start Time
|Positions
|Thursday, March 3
|7 p.m., ET
|Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends
|Friday, March 4
|7 p.m., ET
|Running Backs, Offensive Linemen, and Special Teams
|Saturday, March 5
|7 p.m., ET
|Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
|Sunday, March 6
|2 p.m., ET
|Defensive Backs
Our Dolphins will have General Manager Chris Grier, Head Coach Mike McDaniel, coaches and scouts attending. This will allow our team personnel an opportunity to evaluate potential players for our roster.
For more on the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and check back on MiamiDolphins.com for photos, media availabilities and recaps. Also, don't forget to follow our social channels for the latest content throughout the week.
Facebook - Miami Dolphins
Twitter - @MiamiDolphins
Instagram –@MiamiDolphins
LinkedIn – Miami Dolphins
YouTube – Miami Dolphins
Snapchat – MiamiDolphins
TikTok - miamidolphins