Friday, Aug 07, 2020 04:32 PM

Dolphins Activate Godchaux, Jones, Lawson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones and defensive end Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Godchaux enters his fourth season after he was a fifth-round pick (178th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL draft. He's played in 47 career games with 37 starts and has 163 tackles (90 solo), three sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. His 75 tackles in 2019 were the second-most by any defensive tackle in the NFL last season.

Jones was a third-round pick (70th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Texas, where he played in 46 career games with 35 starts. As a senior in 2019, Jones was voted a team captain and started 12 games. He had 233 career tackles (175 solo), four interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Lawson signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's played in 50 career games with 17 starts during his four-year (2016-19) NFL career – all in Buffalo. Lawson has 108 career tackles (63 solo), 16.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed and five fumble recoveries. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (19th overall) by Buffalo in the 2016 NFL draft.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

