Dolphins Awarded Jeremiah Dinson

Aug 15, 2020 at 08:04 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from Detroit, placed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19* list and activated guard Ereck Flowers

Dinson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 1, 2020. He was a three-year starter (2017-19) at Auburn, where he played in 48 career games, totaling 214 tackles (129 solo) and four interceptions. As a senior in 2019, he served as a team captain and totaled 88 tackles (57 solo) and two interceptions. A Miami native, Dinson attended American Senior High School in Hialeah.

Bryant was signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 12, 2020. He made his NFL regular-season debut in 2019 with Cleveland, playing in four games with three tackles (two solo). Bryant also spent time with the N.Y. Jets (2016-17) and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 6, 2016. He also spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League, appearing in 10 games with Winnipeg in 2018 and one game with Montreal in 2019. Bryant played collegiately at Florida Atlantic University.

Flowers was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He's played in 75 career games with 71 starts after spending time in Washington (2019), Jacksonville (2018) and with the N.Y. Giants (2015-18). Last year, Flowers started all 16 games at left guard for Washington. He originally entered the NFL with the Giants as the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft. A Miami native, Flowers attended Norland Senior High School and the University of Miami.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

