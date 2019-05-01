Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Reagan High School Football Teams

“This is a big confidence boost for our program. There have been some years where we’ve had low numbers and it seems like we needed something to get us going. What a great thing this was for us and our program and our school,” said Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School Head Football Coach John Lopez. “The reconditioned pads is a safety, life issue we thought about right away and that was a great thing they did it for us. The new tackling pads – besides helping us out football-wise – it’s a boost every time you go outside and see the pads with the Dolphins logo on it and Baptist Health.”