Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Felix Varela High School

The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell about the commitment and dedication required from an athlete to succeed. Dolphins defensive tackle Joey Mbu and Peter Smith, Director of Rehabilitation Services at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, also were on hand for the donation.

“It’s a great way to inspire kids like us to continue and hopefully look for a professional career in football and in other sports as well,” said senior running back and linebacker Cindy Montoya. “Twan’s message was really powerful, especially to me as a senior leaving to college. It was something that I’ll definitely take away and will run with it.”