Dolphins defeat Giants 20-9, Week 13 Recap

Dec 05, 2021 at 05:31 PM
DCCE5C78-EFA7-4844-85DD-C63816EA878C
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants in a Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium by the score of 20-9.

Defense set the tone early in the game, as Xavien Howard recorded an interception in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the scoring started off with a 39-yard field goal from Giants kicker Graham Gano to give the Giants an early 3-0 lead. The Dolphins answered back later in the quarter with a 48-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to tie things up 3-3.

In the closing seconds of the first half, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Mack Hollins on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone to give the Dolphins a 10-3 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Giants connected on 34-yard field goal by Gano to trim the Dolphins' lead to 10-6. Later, Dolphins rookie Jaelan Phillips recorded back-to-back sacks on Mike Glennon which ultimately shifted the momentum of the game. Phillips broke the Dolphins rookie sack record with 8.5 sacks on the season thus far.

_CG14827

In the final frame, Tagovailoa connected on a 25-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle, allowing the first-year player to break the Dolphins rookie reception record with 85 catches. On that same drive, Tagovailoa connected with Isaiah Ford for a two-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 17-6 lead.

_CG15011
Table inside Article
Stat Giants Dolphins
Total Yards 250 297
Rushing Yards 91 68
Passing Yards 159 229
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 7-17 6-15
First Downs 16 19
Penalties 3/23 3/15
TOP 29:20 30:40

In the closing minutes of the game, the Giants answered back with a 51-yard field goal by Gano to trim the Dolphins lead to 17-6. Sanders answered back with the final score of the game connecting on a 48-yard field goal.

On the day, Tagovailoa went 30 of 41 for 244 yards with two touchdowns. Waddle led all receivers with nine receptions for 90 yards.

PM1_3529

The Dolphins are on a five-game win streak and enter their bye week. They will return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the New York Jets in a Week 15 matchup. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM and tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

JL2_6791

