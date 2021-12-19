Dolphins defeat Jets 31-24, Week 15 Recap

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:08 PM
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating their AFC East Divisional foe 31-24 to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Dolphins started off slow, falling behind 10-0 to start the game. Miami closed the deficit to 10-7 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Duke Johnson.

The Jets answered back with a touchdown of their own by quarterback Zach Wilson on a 1-yard touchdown run. Following that score the Dolphins put together a 14-play drive which concluded with a 24-yard field goal by Jason Sanders to bring the score to 17-10 at halftime.

Stat Jets Dolphins
Total Yards 228 379
Rushing Yards 102 183
Passing Yards 126 196
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 3-12 7-15
First Downs 16 23
Penalties 3/32 5/45
TOP 25:38 34:22

In the third quarter, the scoring continued for the Dolphins as they scored on a 6-yard touchdown run by Duke Johnson for his second score of the day. In the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Christian Wilkins for 1 yard score to give the Dolphins a 24-17 lead. Later in the quarter, Tagovailoa threw his second interception on the day as it was returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 24-24.

On the following possession, Tagovailoa deftly led the Dolphins down the field on a 9-play 75-yard drive which was capped off with a 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker.

On the day, Tagovailoa went 16 of 27 for 196 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions. Duke Johnson led all running backs with 22 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is the first running back to eclipse the century mark for the Dolphins this season. DeVante Parker led all receivers with 4 catches for 68 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, the Dolphins had 6 total sacks in the game led by Jerome Baker with two sacks.

Miami is on a six-game win streak for the first time since 2016 and will now prepare for a week 16 Monday Night Football primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on December 27th. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM on ESPN.

