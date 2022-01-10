Dolphins defeat Patriots 33-24, Week 18 Recap

In the fourth quarter, the Dolphins scored on a 49-yard field goal by Jason Sanders and the Patriots scored two touchdowns, closing the Dolphins lead to 24-27. In the final sequence, punter Michael Palardy pinned the Patriots inside their own two-yard line with three seconds remaining in regulation. New England attempted to score on lateral but that was stopped when Sam Eguavoen recovered the football on fumble recovery in the endzone for the 33-24 Dolphins victory.