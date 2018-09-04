Dolphins Donate Equipment to Spanish River High School Football 

Sep 04, 2018 at 07:30 PM

Boca Raton, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today surprised the Spanish River High School football team with equipment for its program. The donated equipment included Junior Dolphins branded shirts, cleats, blocking shields and medicine balls. The Dolphins also presented a #9 Levine framed jersey to the team in support of senior captain Miles Levine who was injured in a preseason game and who's #9 jersey number was retired by the school. On August 31, Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake visited Levine in the hospital and also presented him with a framed jersey.

Photo gallery: Dolphins donate equipment to Spanish River High School football team.

"This helps our team to know that a professional team cares about you and is concerned about you and supports what you have going on. It means a lot to us," Spanish River High School Head Football Coach Willie Ceasar said. "The hospital visit was huge. Miles was very happy. I called him and he told me about it, sent me a picture of him and Kenyan together. It lifted his spirits up and it was a positive thing. He's moving in the right direction, so that was a blessing and a great help."

"We needed some new equipment and it's good to see that the Dolphins care. They came out and showed some support and we needed it," Spanish River High School senior quarterback Connor Tribby said. "Every time I come to the hospital, Miles is happy and he doesn't stop talking about Kenyan's visit. He was so hyped; he loved it. He loves to show off the jersey. It's super cool."

JPIX0581
Josespix

The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell about mental toughness.

This is the fourth Junior Dolphins equipment donation this year. The Dolphins also made a donation to Booker T Washington in August, Miramar High School in May and Pompano Beach High School in July.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

Advertising