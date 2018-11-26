Dolphins Drop Heartbreaker In Indianapolis To Colts

Rookie kicker Jason Sanders broke a 14-14 tie in the third quarter when he made a 29-yard field goal shortly after linebacker Kiko Alonso partially blocked an Indianapolis punt to give the Dolphins the ball at the Colts 42.

Vinatieri, who will turn 46 in December, was short on a 53-yard attempt in the third quarter. The miss came right after Wake dropped Luck for a sack on a third-and-7 from the Dolphins 20-yard line.

The first half featured a wild beginning and a wild finish.

Tannehill put together an impressive first drive, moving the Dolphins 75 yards in six plays. His first pass was a perfect 21-yard strike to rookie tight end Durham Smythe down the middle of the field—Smythe’s first NFL catch.