Dolphins Fall to Bears in Chicago - Preseason Week 1 Game Recap

After a strong first half at Chicago, the Miami Dolphins came up short in their 2021 preseason opener by a score of 20-13 against the Bears at Soldier Field.
In a tale of two halves, the Dolphins starters played well to begin the game, leading 13-3 at halftime. Tua Tagovailoa was in control of the offense, completing 8 of 11 passes for 99 yards and one interception. Tagovailoa carried the positive progress shown throughout his first full offseason and training camp, connecting with Mike Gesicki on a 50-yard throw and catch on the team's second drive.
Jacoby Brissett was equally impressive and showed poise, leading the Dolphins to their first touchdown of the preseason, completing a wheel route to Salvon Ahmed for a 23 yard score in a two-minute drill to close out the first half.
Finishing drives will be the focus this year as the Dolphins settled for two field goals in the first half. Kicker Jason Sanders was perfect on those two attempts, converting from 21 and 35 yards. Ahmed led all rushers with 6 carries for 40 yards. Receivers Jakeem Grant Sr., Malcolm Perry and Jaylen Waddle flashed on punt returns with Grant Sr. notching a team-high 34 yard return.
The Dolphins converted 15 first downs on the day and went 6-of-15 on third-down efficiency and 1-of-2 on fourth-down efficiency.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Bears
|Total Yards
|326
|339
|Rushing Yards
|118
|171
|Passing Yards
|208
|168
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|7-17
|4-13
|Sacks For
|0
|3
|Penalties
|4/38
|9/55
|TOP
|33:39
|26:21
Bears rookie signal caller Justin Fields led the Bears to victory, as the dual-threat quarterback completed 14 passes on 20 attempts for 142 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 33 yards and one score.
On defense, the Dolphins began today's game with five straight three-and-outs and allowed just 79 yards on 21 plays (3.8 avg.) in the first half. In addition, Duke Riley led all players with six total tackles in his first preseason game action with the team.
The Dolphins will look to bounce back next week as they prepare for a home matchup with joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 21 at Hard Rock Stadium. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.