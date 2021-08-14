Dolphins Fall to Bears in Chicago - Preseason Week 1 Game Recap

Aug 14, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Mark Stallworth

After a strong first half at Chicago, the Miami Dolphins came up short in their 2021 preseason opener by a score of 20-13 against the Bears at Soldier Field.

In a tale of two halves, the Dolphins starters played well to begin the game, leading 13-3 at halftime. Tua Tagovailoa was in control of the offense, completing 8 of 11 passes for 99 yards and one interception. Tagovailoa carried the positive progress shown throughout his first full offseason and training camp, connecting with Mike Gesicki on a 50-yard throw and catch on the team's second drive.

Jacoby Brissett was equally impressive and showed poise, leading the Dolphins to their first touchdown of the preseason, completing a wheel route to Salvon Ahmed for a 23 yard score in a two-minute drill to close out the first half.

Finishing drives will be the focus this year as the Dolphins settled for two field goals in the first half. Kicker Jason Sanders was perfect on those two attempts, converting from 21 and 35 yards. Ahmed led all rushers with 6 carries for 40 yards. Receivers Jakeem Grant Sr., Malcolm Perry and Jaylen Waddle flashed on punt returns with Grant Sr. notching a team-high 34 yard return.

The Dolphins converted 15 first downs on the day and went 6-of-15 on third-down efficiency and 1-of-2 on fourth-down efficiency.

Table inside Article
Stat Dolphins Bears
Total Yards 326 339
Rushing Yards 118 171
Passing Yards 208 168
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 7-17 4-13
Sacks For 0 3
Penalties 4/38 9/55
TOP 33:39 26:21

Bears rookie signal caller Justin Fields led the Bears to victory, as the dual-threat quarterback completed 14 passes on 20 attempts for 142 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 33 yards and one score.

On defense, the Dolphins began today's game with five straight three-and-outs and allowed just 79 yards on 21 plays (3.8 avg.) in the first half. In addition, Duke Riley led all players with six total tackles in his first preseason game action with the team.

The Dolphins will look to bounce back next week as they prepare for a home matchup with joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 21 at Hard Rock Stadium. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

PM1_3751
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Related Content

news

Dolphins Fall in Finale, 56-26

The Dolphins finish the regular season 10-6 
news

Dolphins Win a Wild One 26-25, One Win from the Postseason

Ryan Fitzpatrick leads two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and Jason Sanders beats the buzzer to move Miami to 10-5 on the season
news

Dolphins Pummel Patriots with 250 Rushing Yards, Win 22-12

Miami hit season highs in several rushing categories en route to a pivotal Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, improving to 9-5
news

Dolphins, Ahmed Hit Season-Highs in Rushing Yards in Win Over Patriots

The Dolphins explode for 250 yards on the ground, led by Ahmed's 122 rushing yards
news

Dolphins Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Lose 33-27 to Defending Champs

Chiefs' 30 unanswered points in the second and third quarter proves to be the difference
news

Dolphins Defense Intercepts Two and Records Six Sacks in 19-7 Win Over Bengals

Miami defense stays hot with just seven points allowed, two takeaways and six sacks as they improve to 8-4 for the first time since 2003
news

Dolphins Defense Grounds Jets Offense Again, Win 20-3

Dolphins defense stymies Jets, team enters December with best mark (7-4) since 2016
news

Dolphins Rally Comes Up Short, Fall 20-13 in Denver

Miami's five-game winning streak is halted in Denver 
news

Dolphins Slow Chargers, Win Fifth Straight, 29-21

Miami starts fast and finishes strong in 29-21 win over Los Angeles, the fifth-straight victory for the Dolphins
news

Dolphins Finish in Arizona, Beat Cardinals 34-31

After three double-digit victories in a row, the Dolphins make it four straight with a come-from-behind win over NFL's top ranked total offense
news

Dolphins Defense Dominant in 28-17 Victory Over Rams

Four first half takeaways and touchdowns from the offense, defense and special teams propels Miami to third straight win
Advertising