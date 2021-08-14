Dolphins Fall to Bears in Chicago - Preseason Week 1 Game Recap

After a strong first half at Chicago, the Miami Dolphins came up short in their 2021 preseason opener by a score of 20-13 against the Bears at Soldier Field.

In a tale of two halves, the Dolphins starters played well to begin the game, leading 13-3 at halftime. Tua Tagovailoa was in control of the offense, completing 8 of 11 passes for 99 yards and one interception. Tagovailoa carried the positive progress shown throughout his first full offseason and training camp, connecting with Mike Gesicki on a 50-yard throw and catch on the team's second drive.