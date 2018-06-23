Dolphins Host Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted a Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett and alum Troy Drayton taught football specific drills as well as heat and hydration safety to middle school athletes from local schools and organizations. Participants also received a Gatorade Junior Training Camp t-shirt.
"When I was younger, I didn't go on an NFL field and visualize myself making plays. The kids are out here enjoying themselves in Hard Rock Stadium and probably visualizing themselves making plays out here on any yard line," Lippett said. "It's a good gesture from the Miami Dolphins and Gatorade for the kids to come out here and have fun on a Saturday morning."
"We all work together to build brighter days for the youth of our community. We collectively are the village. Support from the Dolphins and Gatorade with this goal is wonderful," Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said.
The Gatorade Junior Training Camp is a positive football experience that focuses on football fundamentals and skill development designed to motivate, inspire and educate the next generation of youth football athletes.